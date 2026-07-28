Can Nebius Stock Turn a $10,000 Investment Into $1 Million?

Key Points

Nebius' growth story centers around there not being enough compute in the tech world.

Assumptions of insatiable demand for AI compute continuing well into the future may prove to be unrealistic.

It wasn't all that long ago that Nebius was a much smaller and unprofitable business.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is a neocloud company whose shares have been skyrocketing this year, up over 120% thus far in 2026. But while it has benefited from tech companies investing heavily into artificial intelligence (AI), this isn't a stock that'll likely achieve massive, 100x returns for investors and turn $10,000 into $1 million. It simply isn't probable.

The problem with Nebius and other neocloud stocks is that their valuations can be highly volatile, depending heavily on assumptions of future growth. And while Nebius has been achieving considerable growth, that doesn't necessarily mean it will continue.

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Why skyrocketing demand isn't a guarantee

The growth story in AI has centered on the need for more compute power. Tech companies simply have an insatiable need for more compute, and thus the need for access to cutting-edge chips isn't going to die down, not amid the massive AI revolution. It's a big assumption, and it's one that's worth questioning.

Take hyperscaler Meta Platforms as an example. It's no stranger to spending heavily on hot tech trends, such as the metaverse and now AI. Now, however, it's reportedly looking at renting out some of the excess AI compute it may not need. Not only would that suggest there's less demand from a top hyperscaler, but it would also put it in competition with Nebius and other neocloud providers. As pressure mounts on AI spending and whether it's worthwhile, companies may end up pulling back on massive AI expenditures.

Nebius achieved impressive results last year, with revenue totaling $530 million (up from $92 million the previous year). It also swung to a profit of $102 million after incurring a massive $641 million loss in 2024. It was a seismic movement, and its growth has remained impressive this year. But if the growth story begins to unravel, it's conceivable that its top and bottom lines decline significantly in the future. Investors may be beginning to brace for the possibility, as Nebius' stock has declined more than 20% in just the past month.

Nebius is already overvalued today

At around $50 billion in market cap, even after its recent decline, Nebius' stock still looks expensive. It's trading at more than 70 times its trailing earnings and more than 50 times its sales. Even doubling in value would be a highly optimistic scenario for the AI stock, let alone achieving more significant gains.

Nebius may be doing well today, but whether that remains the case in the long run is by no means a certainty. It's a highly risky stock that many investors may be better off simply avoiding, as it may still decline significantly from here on out.

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.