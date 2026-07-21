Can Nebius' $775M Debt Facility Accelerate Its Global AI Expansion?

As demand for AI training and inference continues to outpace supply, companies with access to capital and the ability to deploy GPU infrastructure quickly stand to benefit the most. Nebius Group N.V. NBIS has taken a major step in strengthening its position by securing its first senior secured debt facility worth approximately $775 million. This debt financing strengthens its capital position, providing additional funding to accelerate global AI infrastructure expansion, increase compute capacity and support long-term revenue growth while reducing reliance on equity financing.

The transaction also signals that lenders are increasingly willing to finance AI infrastructure backed by contracted revenues, creating a scalable funding model that could support Nebius' long-term growth ambitions. The debt facility is backed by deployed GPU infrastructure and contracted cash flows from an investment-grade customer, rather than relying solely on corporate borrowing. Maturing in 2030 with an interest rate of SOFR+2.5%, the financing fully funds the underlying AI infrastructure through debt proceeds and customer cash flows. This structure is notable because the financing effectively covers more than 100% of the capital required to deploy the underlying GPU infrastructure.

Lenders were drawn to Nebius' high-quality customer base, which generated more than $40 billion in contracted revenue from investment-grade customers, including Microsoft MSFT and Meta. Nebius has delivered another planned AI infrastructure capacity tranche to Microsoft and remains on track to complete the remaining deployments. The milestone underscores the company's capacity to deliver large-scale AI infrastructure projects for one of the world's largest AI compute customers.

However, Nebius operates in an increasingly competitive landscape that includes hyperscalers such as Microsoft Azure, as well as AI-focused providers like CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV.

Inside the Financing Strategies of NBIS’ Market Rivals

CRWV closed an $8.5 billion delayed draw term loan facility (DDTL 4.0) in April, highlighting how financial markets are evolving to support the explosive growth of AI. With the DDTL 4.0 Facility, CoreWeave can access capital in stages as it scales its infrastructure. Initially, it can borrow up to $7.5 billion, with the flexibility to expand to $8.5 billion as its underlying assets mature and stabilize. Also, in May, CoreWeave closed a $3.1 billion DDTL 5.0 Facility to support the expansion of its AI cloud platform and customer deployments. CoreWeave's enhanced financing engine has unlocked lower-cost capital, helping it raise more than $20 billion in debt and equity.

Microsoft's financial position remains strong but is becoming more capital intensive, reflecting a rising infrastructure burden that warrants investor attention. The company ended third-quarter fiscal 2026 with $78.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, while current debt increased to $8.8 billion and long-term debt was $31.4 billion. The combination of elevated capital intensity, finance lease obligations and large AI infrastructure requirements suggests Microsoft has sacrificed some balance sheet flexibility to fund growth initiatives and shareholder distributions. This financial fragility leaves limited cushion to weather economic challenges or competitive pressures, increasing downside risk for equity holders.

NBIS Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Nebius have gained 118.2% year to date compared with the Internet – Software and Services industry’s growth of 12.4%.



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In terms of price/book, NBIS’ shares are trading at 6.38X, higher than the Internet Software Services industry’s 3.87X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NBIS’ earnings for 2026 has been revised slightly upward over the past 60 days.



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NBIS currently boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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