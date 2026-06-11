Can Navitas' Latest SiC Innovation Strengthen Its Market Position?

Navitas Semiconductor NVTS recently unveiled a new isolated package for its silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs. At first glance, this may seem like a routine product update. However, the launch highlights the company's efforts to strengthen its position in some of the fastest-growing power electronics markets, including artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, grid infrastructure and energy storage systems.

As demand for electricity continues to rise, so does the need for more efficient power conversion. Whether it's an AI server, a battery storage project or a renewable energy installation, power systems need to handle higher voltages and greater power densities while maintaining efficiency and reliability. That is where Navitas’ latest innovation can make a difference.

Why This Launch Matters for NVTS

The company's new UHV-TO-247-4-ISO package is designed for its high-voltage SiC MOSFET portfolio. The package integrates high-voltage isolation directly into the device and improves thermal management, allowing heat to be removed more effectively. In power electronics, heat is often one of the biggest obstacles to performance. Systems that run cooler can typically operate more efficiently, handle greater power levels and deliver improved reliability over time.

The new design can significantly reduce thermal resistance and increase power dissipation capability compared to conventional non-isolated through-hole packages. The package also aims to reduce electromagnetic interference (EMI), enabling faster switching speeds and potentially lowering system-level costs associated with EMI mitigation.

All this matters as the next generation of power-hungry applications requires exactly these kinds of improvements.

AI data centers are a good example. The rapid adoption of AI is driving unprecedented demand for computing power, which is increasing power consumption inside data centers. As operators look to improve efficiency and manage rising energy requirements, advanced power semiconductors are becoming a critical part of the solution. Navitas believes the AI data center market alone could represent a $1.4 billion to $2.5 billion opportunity by 2030.

The opportunity extends beyond AI. Navitas is also targeting battery energy storage systems, renewable energy installations, power conversion systems, and solid-state transformers. These markets are expected to benefit from long-term electrification trends, making them attractive growth opportunities for semiconductor suppliers. The company estimates that the energy and grid infrastructure market could represent a $1 billion to $1.8 billion serviceable opportunity by 2030.

With management estimating multibillion-dollar opportunities across AI infrastructure and energy markets, Navitas is betting that system-level innovation can help it capture a meaningful share of these emerging growth areas. The development also aligns with Navitas' broader strategy. The company is no longer focused solely on improving chip performance. Instead, it is increasingly addressing system-level challenges such as cooling, isolation, efficiency and reliability. That approach could help Navitas stand out in an increasingly competitive SiC market.

How Does Navitas Stack Up Against Peers?

Companies such as onsemi ON and STMicroelectronics STM have established strong positions in the SiC industry and continue to invest heavily in expanding their product portfolios and manufacturing capabilities.

Last year, onsemi expanded its AI infrastructure ambitions through the acquisition of Vcore Power, adding power management capabilities for next-generation AI platforms. onsemi has also enhanced its EliteSiC portfolio with SiC JFET technology through the Qorvo buyout, aimed at improving efficiency in advanced power supply stages.

STMicroelectronics is also leveraging its expertise in silicon carbide power devices, power management solutions, and industrial semiconductors to target high-efficiency power conversion applications. STMicroelectronics is also investing in optical interconnect technologies, which are expected to become increasingly important as AI computing platforms demand faster data transfer and lower power consumption.

Both companies benefit from larger scale, broader customer relationships, and deeper financial resources. Against this backdrop, Navitas is focusing on system-level innovation— addressing cooling, isolation, efficiency, and electromagnetic interference challenges within the package itself— to solve broader customer pain points that extend beyond chip performance.

NVTS' Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Navitas have surged more than 180% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 46%.

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From a valuation standpoint, Navitas trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 85.09X, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 9.14X.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Navitas’ 2026 and 2027 bottom line is pegged at a loss of 17 cents per share and 15 cents per share, respectively. See how the loss estimates have been revised over the past 90 days.

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Navitas currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.