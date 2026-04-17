Can Myqorzo Drive Growth for Cytokinetics Amid Competition?

Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK has entered a pivotal phase following the FDA approval of its first commercial product, Myqorzo (aficamten), for the treatment of symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM).

This milestone transitions the company into a revenue-generating entity, with initial U.S. sales launched in the first quarter of 2026 and first commercial revenues expected to be reported in its upcoming quarterly results.

The commercial outlook for Myqorzo appears promising. Management expects the therapy to be highly competitive within the cardiac myosin inhibitor class, potentially capturing more than 50% market share in the United States over time while also expanding the overall market. Strong clinical data demonstrating rapid and sustained symptom improvement, coupled with a flexible dosing regimen and targeted physician engagement strategy, should support adoption.

The company’s tailored commercialization model, including dedicated cardiac account specialists and patient support programs, may further drive uptake.

International expansion provides an additional growth lever. Regulatory approvals in the European Union and China broaden the addressable market, with commercialization efforts expected to ramp up in key regions during 2026.

Notably, Cytokinetics’ partnership with Sanofi for China commercialization reduces execution risk while enabling access to a large patient population.

Looking ahead, pipeline catalysts remain important. A supplemental NDA submission seeking label expansion based on the phase III MAPLE-HCM study could further strengthen Myqorzo’s positioning, with an FDA decision anticipated by late 2026.

Competition for CYTK’s Myqorzo

Myqorzo operates within an evolving treatment landscape for oHCM. Its primary branded competitor is Camzyos, a cardiac myosin inhibitor marketed by Bristol Myers Squibb BMY. In addition to this direct competition, Myqorzo faces established generic therapies, namely beta blockers and calcium channel blockers, which continue to serve as the first-line standard of care.

BMY obtained FDA approval for Camzyos in 2022 for the treatment of adults with symptomatic New York Heart Association class II-III obstructive HCM to improve functional capacity and symptoms.

BMY is strengthening the outlook for Camzyos with positive phase 3 SCOUT-HCM data in adolescents with oHCM — the first study of a cardiac myosin inhibitor in this group. Camzyos already generated more than $1 billion in 2025 sales, up 77% year over year, and broader approval could provide additional upside.

A potential competitor for Cytokinetics is Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. EWTX, whose cardiovascular program includes novel, oral, selective cardiac sarcomere modulators — EDG-7500 and EDG-15400.

Edgewise is currently studying EDG-7500 in a multipart phase II study in both obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

EDG15400 is currently in a phase I study of healthy adults with the future disease target of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). EWTX expects top-line results from this study in the first half of 2026 and plans to initiate a Phase II study in participants with HFpEF in the second half of 2026.

Road Ahead for CYTK

Cytokinetics’ shares have gained 2.6% year to date compared with the industry’s 2.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The approval of Myqorzo is a significant boost for CYTK, given the oHCM market potential.

However, investors should remain mindful of risks, including launch execution, competition within the class, and regulatory requirements, such as the REMS program. While Myqorzo represents a meaningful growth driver and a validation of Cytokinetics’ muscle biology platform, sustained commercial traction will be key to supporting long-term valuation upside.

CYTK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.







#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (EWTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.