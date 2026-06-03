Can MPC's West Coast Assets Become a Bigger Earnings Driver?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s MPC refining network spans the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent and West Coast, but recent industry developments suggest its California exposure may be becoming increasingly valuable.

The company operates the Los Angeles refinery, the largest refinery on the West Coast, with crude oil processing capacity of 365,000 barrels per day. Marathon Petroleum also owns the Anacortes refinery in Washington and the Kenai refinery in Alaska, giving it a meaningful presence in a region where fuel supply is becoming structurally tighter.



Image Source: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Unlike the U.S. Gulf Coast, where refining capacity additions and export flexibility help balance markets, the West Coast has experienced years of capacity rationalization. Several refineries have either shut down, converted to renewable fuel production or reduced operations. At the same time, stringent environmental regulations and permitting hurdles make new refinery construction highly unlikely. This has created a market where unexpected outages can have an outsized impact on fuel availability and pricing.

The importance of this dynamic becomes more evident during periods of elevated demand. California remains one of the largest gasoline-consuming markets in the United States, while local supply growth remains constrained. As a result, refiners with existing, well-positioned assets can benefit from stronger margins when inventories tighten or operational disruptions emerge elsewhere in the region.

For Marathon Petroleum, scale matters. The Los Angeles refinery is a major producer of California's specialized CARB-compliant fuels, which face limited competition due to strict product specifications. The ability to supply these premium fuels strengthens the strategic value of the asset and provides access to a market that is difficult for outside refiners to serve efficiently.

How Do Peers Compare?

Marathon Petroleum is not alone in benefiting from West Coast refining exposure. Valero Energy VLO operates major refining assets in California, including facilities in Benicia and Wilmington. Like Marathon Petroleum, Valero supplies CARB-compliant fuels and stands to benefit when regional fuel markets tighten. However, Valero's overall refining footprint remains more concentrated on the Gulf Coast, making California a smaller contributor to its overall earnings mix.

PBF Energy PBF also maintains significant West Coast exposure through its Torrance and Martinez refineries. The company has increasingly focused on optimizing its California operations. But portions of PBF Energy’s West Coast portfolio have undergone strategic transitions in recent years. As a result, PBF Energy's regional positioning differs somewhat from Marathon Petroleum's more established refining network.

With California fuel demand remaining substantial and regional refining capacity constrained, Marathon Petroleum, Valero and PBF Energy all have valuable assets in the market. However, Marathon Petroleum's ownership of the largest refinery on the West Coast provides a scale advantage that could become increasingly important if supply tightness persists.

MPC’s Share Price, ROE and Earnings Expectations

Over the past year, Marathon Petroleum stock rose 62.4%, beating the Oil Refining & Marketing sub-industry average of 55.5%.



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Marathon Petroleum delivered a higher return on equity (“ROE”) of 16.22%, outperforming its sub-industry average of 15.64%.



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Analysts have turned more positive on MPC’s earnings outlook, with EPS estimates rising 75.12% for 2026 and 66.98% for 2027 over the last 60 days, reflecting stronger growth confidence.



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MPC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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