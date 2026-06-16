Can Motorola's Global Assist Expansion Boost AI-Based Public Safety?

After its successful deployment across the United States, Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI has expanded Assist, its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered public safety platform, across the globe. With an initial focus on Europe, the expansion strengthens the company’s role in improving emergency response through AI-driven solutions.



Motorola’s Assist helps control room operators handle emergencies more efficiently by reducing manual tasks and speeding up decision-making. Integrated into the company’s software, the platform automatically identifies, gathers and prioritizes critical call information. Features such as live transcription, real-time translation and audio enhancement improve communication and enable faster emergency response.



For first responders in the field, the system acts as a mobile digital tool that improves productivity, awareness and safety. Its key features include quick number plate scanning, faster identification through image search and voice commands that let officers work hands-free while driving. These capabilities help responders access critical information more quickly during emergencies.



Motorola is also improving digital investigations with Redaction Assist, which automatically tags evidence and redacts sensitive information, reducing manual work. The company is focused on deploying AI responsibly by maintaining human control and oversight. With the global rollout of Assist, Motorola continues to enhance operational efficiency and support faster and more effective emergency management.

How Are Competitors Performing in the Public Safety Domain?

Motorola faces stiff competition from Nokia Corporation NOK and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL. Nokia is strengthening public safety through secure communication networks for emergency responders. The company is using AI and automation to improve response times and situational awareness. Nokia is expanding its private wireless and 5G solutions for reliable connectivity in critical situations.



Comtech is expanding its public safety business through Allerium, its next-generation 911 solution. The company is using AI and cloud technology to improve emergency communication and response times. Comtech is investing in technologies that enhance public safety operations.

MSI’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Motorola shares have gained 2% over the past year compared with the industry’s 58.1% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, Motorola trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 5.21, below the industry tally of 5.47.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 0.83% to $16.96 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 have increased 0.82% to $18.42.



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Motorola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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