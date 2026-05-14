Can Monolithic Power's Improved Automotive Solutions Drive Growth?

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR is expanding its presence in the automotive semiconductor market with advanced solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), infotainment and vehicle networking. The company’s automotive business continues to grow steadily, with automotive revenues rising 5.1% year over year to $152.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, contributing nearly 19% of total revenues.



Monolithic Power’s automotive portfolio focuses on efficient power conversion, battery management and safety-certified technologies. Its MPSafe product line includes automotive-grade solutions designed to meet ISO 26262 safety standards for modern vehicles. The company is also benefiting from the rising demand for semiconductor solutions used in ADAS, connected cars and intelligent automotive systems.



Monolithic Power supplies power-management chips, DC-DC converters, motor drivers and lighting-control solutions that improve vehicle efficiency and support EV batteries, smart cockpit systems and advanced automotive computing platforms. The company also continues to expand partnerships with automotive companies to support next-generation mobility technologies.



With growing EV adoption and increasing demand for energy-efficient automotive electronics, Monolithic Power is well-positioned for long-term growth in the automotive industry.

How Are Competitors Performing in the Automotive Industry?

Monolithic Power faces stiff competition from Analog Devices, Inc. ADI and Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP. Analog Devices is strengthening its automotive business with technologies for EV and connected vehicles. The company recently introduced new audio technology designed to improve in-car performance and communication systems. Analog Devices is also increasing its focus on EV power management, ADAS, and automotive networking products.



Microchip is increasing its focus on automotive connectivity and smart vehicle technologies. The company partnered with Hyundai Motor Group to develop advanced vehicle networking solutions for future EVs. Microchip is also growing its ADAS and automotive display business with new camera and touchscreen technologies for modern vehicles.

MPWR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Monolithic Power shares have soared 132.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 95.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Monolithic Power trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 20.37, above the industry tally of 11.22.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 11.2% to $24.05 per share over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 have risen 12.6% to $29.3.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Monolithic Power currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.