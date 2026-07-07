Can Mondelez's Innovation Pipeline Reignite Volume Growth?

Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ is sharpening its innovation agenda to support consumer demand and improve volume trends across its global snacking portfolio. The company’s product pipeline is focused on new occasions, stronger brand relevance and momentum across chocolate, biscuits, baked snacks and candy.



As part of its first-quarter innovation update, Mondelez highlighted Cadbury Biscoff Egg, expanding the Biscoff platform with Cadbury chocolate, Biscoff spread and biscuit pieces. The platform has already exceeded expectations across many markets. Mondelez also introduced Milkinis in India, while Toblerone Very Limited Editions sold out in World Travel Retail despite premium pricing.



The innovation push is also visible in biscuits and baked snacks. Ritz Drizzled adds a sweet-and-salty twist to classic Ritz crackers and helped Ritz gain 0.2 percentage points of share year to date. In candy, Sour Patch Kids Chews expanded the brand’s portfolio, while Sour Patch Kids share is growing approximately 1 percentage point year to date.



These launches come as Mondelez works to balance pricing-led growth with healthier volume performance. In the first quarter of 2026, organic net revenues grew 3%, with pricing contributing 3.5 percentage points and volume/mix declining 0.5 percentage points. The volume/mix decline was due to package downsizing in select markets, with underlying volume/mix positive after excluding that impact.



Overall, MDLZ’s innovation pipeline gives the company a clear lever to rebuild demand beyond pricing. While volume recovery is still developing, broader product activity across key categories, distribution gains and stronger channel execution may support more balanced growth over time.

MDLZ Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Mondelez International have tumbled 13.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 20.7%. MDLZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

MDLZ Price Performance Versus Industry



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From a valuation standpoint, MDLZ trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, higher than the industry’s average of 14.77.

MDLZ Valuation Compared to Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDLZ’s current and next fiscal-year earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 4.8% and 11.2%, respectively.

Better-Ranked Stocks to Consider

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI, a major food wholesaler serving grocery retailers, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural’s current and next fiscal-year earnings per share suggests a year-over-year increase of 254.9% and 21.4%, respectively. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.9%, on average.



B&G Foods, Inc. BGS manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and specialty food products. BGS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for B&G Foods’ current and next fiscal-year EPS calls for a year-over-year jump of 11.8% and 15.8%, respectively.



Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA, a maker of refrigerated prepared foods for retail and foodservice, carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mama's Creations’ current and next fiscal-year EPS suggests growth of 73.3% and 46.2%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. MAMA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 129.2%, on average.

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Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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