Can Molina Healthcare Stock See Higher Levels After A 10% Move?

The stock price of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), a managed care company best known for its health insurance through Medicaid and Medicare, has seen a 10% rise over the last ten trading days, while it’s up 4% over the last five trading days, and we believe the stock may continue to trend higher in the near term. The recent rise can largely be attributed to multiple reports ranking the MOH stock as “overweight.” Healthcare stocks have been in focus since the last few months, as with expectations of higher investments into the healthcare system under Biden’s presidency. Healthcare stocks, such as MOH, stands to benefit from an increase in healthcare spend, given its focus on the government sponsored healthcare plans. This also explains the upbeat view of several analysts on MOH stock.

Looking at the recent rally, the 10% rise for MOH stock over the last ten days compares with just 0.1% gains seen in the broader S&P 500 index. Now, is MOH stock poised to gain further? It appears so. Given the current momentum in the stock, and based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last few years, we believe that there is a 57% chance of a rise in MOH stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on Molina Healthcare Stock Chances of Rise for more details. Curious about the possibility of rising over the next quarter? Check out the MOH Stock AI Dashboard: Chances Of Rise And Fall for a variety of scenarios on how MOH stock could move.

Five Days: MOH 3.7%, vs. S&P500 -1.2%; Outperformed market

(23% likelihood event)

Molina Healthcare stock rose 3.7% over a five-day trading period ending 2/22/2021, compared to a broader market (S&P500) decline of 1.2%

A change of 3.7% or more over five trading days is a 23% likelihood event, which has occurred 290 times out of 1256 in the last five years

Ten Days: MOH 9.6%, vs. S&P500 0.06%; Outperformed market

(58% likelihood event)

Molina Healthcare stock rose 9.6% over the last 10 trading days (2 weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 0.06%

A change of 9.6% or more over 10 trading days is a 58% likelihood event, which has occurred 727 times out of 1240 in the last five years

