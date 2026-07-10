Can Modular Expansion Strengthen Comfort Systems' Growth Prospects?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX is expanding its modular capabilities as customer demand creates a need for greater off-site production capacity. Modular revenues accounted for 17% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2026, making the business a meaningful part of the company’s construction operations. The company is on track to reach 4 million square feet of modular capacity by the end of 2026 and is evaluating further investments.



The expansion is supported by a sharp increase in capital spending. Capital expenditures reached $147 million in the first quarter, up from $22 million a year ago, and represented 5.1% of revenues compared with 1.2%. Spending included the purchase of a large modular assembly building in Texas and other investments in modular capabilities. Full-year CapEx is expected to remain near 5% of revenues as Comfort Systems invests in facilities and automation equipment.



The capacity buildout is also tied to customer demand. Existing large customers require additional capacity, while new customers are placing sizable trial orders. For many facilities, Comfort Systems seeks multiyear customer commitments at agreed volume levels before committing capacity. This approach can improve visibility around asset use, support pricing and deepen customer relationships.



The broader operating environment also provides support. First-quarter revenues rose 56% to $2.9 billion, while same-store revenues increased 51% year over year. Mechanical segment revenues, which include modular activity, grew 47% year over year. Taken together, rising modular scale, customer-backed capacity additions and automation investments could strengthen Comfort Systems’ ability to serve larger project volumes. However, the higher capital requirement makes disciplined capacity deployment and sustained customer demand important to realizing returns from the expansion.

Comfort Systems’ Competitive Landscape

Comfort Systems, alongside close peers, AAON, Inc. AAON and Carrier Global Corporation CARR, is pursuing different strategies to strengthen its position across the HVAC and infrastructure markets. All three are benefiting from demand for advanced cooling, energy-efficient systems and data center infrastructure.



Comfort Systems has distinguished itself through strong project execution and expanding mechanical, electrical and modular capabilities for complex data center and advanced technology projects. AAON focuses on highly engineered and configurable HVAC solutions, supported by capacity expansion and improved production. Demand for data center thermal management and specialized cooling applications is also supporting growth opportunities.



Carrier Global competes through a broad HVAC portfolio, product innovation and integrated building solutions. Its business is supported by commercial HVAC demand, aftermarket services, digital connectivity and energy-efficient offerings. While Comfort Systems emphasizes project execution and modular capabilities, AAON relies on specialized HVAC and cooling solutions and Carrier Global uses product breadth, system integration and a broad service network to compete across end markets.

FIX Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting service provider have surged 90.8% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry, the Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



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FIX stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 37.07, as the trend lines suggest below.



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Earnings Estimate Trend of FIX

FIX’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 60 days to $43.08 and $52.59 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 49.2% and 22.1%, respectively.



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Comfort Systems currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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