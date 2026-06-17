Can Modine Overcome Supply Chain Hurdles in the Data Center Business?

Modine Manufacturing Company MOD is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach as it scales its data center business to meet strong customer demand. The company has doubled its data center business for four consecutive years, a pace that has required significant operational effort and coordination across the organization.



As the business has scaled, Modine has begun encountering supply chain constraints for the first time, particularly with certain key suppliers. In response, the company is working closely with suppliers at both strategic and operational levels to ensure continuity of supply and maintain production capacity. This includes providing greater day-to-day support and oversight while strengthening supplier relationships to meet growing demand.



Supply chain management remains one of Modine’s top priorities. The company has invested heavily in talent and resources to support its expansion and ensure that capacity keeps pace with demand. The component shortages emerged late in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, creating some near-term challenges for production schedules and operational efficiency. To address these issues, a dedicated team is actively implementing corrective measures, including qualifying new vendors to ensure a more stable supply of components.



While these supply chain challenges are expected to affect the production plans of the first quarter temporarily, Modine does not anticipate any impact on its full-year outlook. Demand for Modine’s products remains exceptionally strong in the data center market, and the company is not experiencing any signs of a slowdown. For fiscal 2027, the data center sales are expected to grow by 60-80% year over year.



MOD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

MOD Peers’ Effort to Build a Resilient Supply Chain

nVent Electric plc NVT reported that its backlog continues to grow sequentially, with most orders extending beyond the next 12 months and providing visibility into 2027. To support this demand, nVent is focused on maintaining competitive lead times while ensuring its suppliers can scale alongside its operations. nVent expects to invest about $130 million in capital expenditures this year, with much of the spending directed toward expanding data center capacity and enhancing supply chain resilience.



Vertiv Holdings Co’s VRT continues to navigate supply chain challenges arising from global trade and macroeconomic uncertainties. To reduce supplier-related risks, Vertiv has prioritized multi-sourcing strategies across its supply chain. In addition, Vertiv is leveraging strategic acquisitions to further strengthen its supply chain capabilities and support long-term growth.

Modine’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

MOD has outperformed the Zacks Automotive-Original Equipment industry in the last six months. Modine’s shares have rallied 112.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 3.9%.



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From a valuation perspective, MOD appears overvalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 3.59, higher than the industry’s 2.31.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 EPS has moved up 50 cents and $1.10, respectively, in the past 30 days.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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