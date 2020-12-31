Can Moderna (MRNA) Stock Cure Your Portfolio in 2021?

With the stock market trading at (or near) all-time highs, it’s safe to say there are far more healthy portfolios than sick ones. But will that ratio stay the same in 2021? History suggests that stocks tend to fall (or underperform) from the previous year’s high. One question on investors’ minds: What to do with Moderna (MRNA) in 2021?

The biotech specialist will end 2020 with a level of notoriety that was far beyond its own expectations entering the year. That’s because at the start of the year, Moderna had no approved products on the market yet. But the pandemic altered all of that. Moderna’s entry in the COVID-19 vaccine competition was low on the radar of most investors. But after its vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, generated 94.1% efficacy, the company on Dec. 18 received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration.

In a vaccine race that includes more than dozen names, Moderna was the second company, behind Pfizer (PFE) and its German biotech partner BioNTech (BNTX), to receive EUA status. Not surprisingly, Moderna stock has exploded in 2020. The shares are up a breathtaking 500% so far this year, while the S&P 500 has gained just 16%. But with the unknown now known, meaning the company stands to garner billions in revenue, can Moderna stock still perform while the inoculation process has begun?

I bring this up because while the shares are still up an incredible amount, they have pulled back from prior highs of 800% return. Investors are worried on several fronts. Indeed, being second to receive EUA is impressive. But that’s not going to stop other companies from working on their own vaccines. It’s reasonable to expect there will be more EUAs issued at some point in 2021. So the increased competition in the vaccine market may reduce the value of the current duopoly between Moderna and Pfizer.

What’s more, back in August's 10-Q filing, the company had advised that certain insiders (executives and board members) were restricted from trading in the stock. The disclosure gave the market confidence that Moderna stock had established a floor, of sorts. The stock at the time traded around $74 and went on a dominant run, posting gains of 130% to a high of around $180 on December 8th. But the sale restriction of its insiders was lifted earlier this month when the company announced that insiders are permitted to trade the stock through new or amended 10b5-1 plans.

And it’s likely for this reason the stock has been under pressure of late. Moderna stock has fallen 40% from this month's high to its recent low. But is this a buying opportunity or does Moderna shares have more room to fall? I think it’s the former, especially amid the discovery of the new Covid strain. Couple that with the prospect of rising cases due to the Christmas holiday and New Years celebrations, there will be more vaccines required in the next few months to battle the surge.

All told, Moderna stock should be held by existing investors. I’m expecting the selling to subside in the next few weeks and for higher highs to emerge.

