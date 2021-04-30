Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Current Share Price Momentum?

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 30% over the last three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Principal Financial Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Principal Financial Group is:

8.5% = US$1.4b ÷ US$17b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.08.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Principal Financial Group's Earnings Growth And 8.5% ROE

On the face of it, Principal Financial Group's ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.3%. Having said that, Principal Financial Group's net income growth over the past five years is more or less flat. Bear in mind, the company's ROE is not very high. So that could also be one of the reasons behind the company's flat growth in earnings.

We then compared Principal Financial Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 8.6% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

NasdaqGS:PFG Past Earnings Growth April 30th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is PFG fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Principal Financial Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 40% (implying that the company keeps 60% of its income) over the last three years, Principal Financial Group has seen a negligible amount of growth in earnings as we saw above. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Moreover, Principal Financial Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 38% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Principal Financial Group is predicted to rise to 12% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Principal Financial Group's performance. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.