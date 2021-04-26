Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Current Share Price Momentum?

Most readers would already be aware that Monarch Casino & Resort's (NASDAQ:MCRI) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Specifically, we decided to study Monarch Casino & Resort's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Monarch Casino & Resort is:

6.4% = US$24m ÷ US$368m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.06 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Monarch Casino & Resort's Earnings Growth And 6.4% ROE

On the face of it, Monarch Casino & Resort's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 11% either. Therefore, Monarch Casino & Resort's flat earnings over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Monarch Casino & Resort's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 2.4% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:MCRI Past Earnings Growth April 26th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for MCRI? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Monarch Casino & Resort Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Monarch Casino & Resort. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

