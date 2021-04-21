Can Mixed Financials Have A Negative Impact on Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.'s 's (NYSE:FCPT) Current Price Momentum?

Four Corners Property Trust's (NYSE:FCPT) stock up by 5.0% over the past month. However, we decided to study the company's mixed-bag of fundamentals to assess what this could mean for future share prices, as stock prices tend to be aligned with a company's long-term financial performance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Four Corners Property Trust's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Four Corners Property Trust is:

9.2% = US$78m ÷ US$845m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Four Corners Property Trust's Earnings Growth And 9.2% ROE

When you first look at it, Four Corners Property Trust's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 5.0% which we definitely can't overlook. However, Four Corners Property Trust's five year net income decline rate was 4.5%. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Therefore, the decline in earnings could also be the result of this.

That being said, we compared Four Corners Property Trust's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 11% in the same period.

NYSE:FCPT Past Earnings Growth April 21st 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is FCPT fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Four Corners Property Trust Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Four Corners Property Trust seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 78% (meaning, the company retains only 22% of profits). However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. Accordingly, this likely explains why its earnings have been shrinking.

Additionally, Four Corners Property Trust has paid dividends over a period of five years, which means that the company's management is rather focused on keeping up its dividend payments, regardless of the shrinking earnings. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 80% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 9.9%.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Four Corners Property Trust's performance. Specifically, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a respectable rate of return. Investors may have benefitted, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

