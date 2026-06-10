Can Mission Produce's Supply Chain Upgrades Drive Higher Returns?

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO is taking meaningful steps to strengthen its supply chain and improve returns, particularly as it navigates volatile avocado markets. The company’s vertically integrated model and multi-region sourcing network already provide a competitive advantage, allowing it to source fruit from Mexico, California and Peru depending on market conditions. Management believes these capabilities help mitigate supply disruptions, optimize fruit availability and support more consistent margins across varying market environments.



The recent acquisition of Calavo Products marks a significant enhancement to Mission Produce's supply chain infrastructure. The addition of Calavo’s packing facilities expands processing capacity and provides greater flexibility to align supply with customer demand. Management noted that during the second quarter, heavy Mexican supply stretched its packing network and increased reliance on third-party services. With the expanded footprint, Mission Produce expects to better manage high-volume environments, improve fruit-size matching, optimize distribution and capture at least $25 million in annualized cost synergies within 18 months of closing. These efficiencies are expected to begin contributing in fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 and accelerate through fiscal 2027.



Beyond cost savings, the upgraded supply chain should strengthen Mission Produce’s ability to serve customers while supporting profitability. Management highlighted opportunities to reduce redundant infrastructure and SG&A expenses, improve network utilization and leverage a broader sourcing platform. As supply conditions normalize and the company integrates Calavo’s operations, Mission Produce expects improved avocado margins, stronger operational efficiency and enhanced returns. If execution remains on track, these supply chain investments could become an important driver of long-term shareholder value.

Supply Chain Efficiency in Focus at Corteva and Dole

Corteva, Inc. CTVA and Dole plc DOLE are leveraging supply chain improvements and operational efficiencies to support margin expansion and long-term shareholder returns.



Corteva is investing heavily in strengthening its supply chain and operational capabilities to drive long-term returns. The company continues to expand seed production capacity, enhance manufacturing efficiency and leverage digital tools to improve inventory management and product availability. By optimizing its global production network and streamlining logistics, Corteva aims to reduce costs, improve service levels and support margin expansion. These initiatives, combined with strong demand for its premium seed and crop-protection products, position the company to generate higher returns and sustainable earnings growth over time.



Dole is also focused on supply chain optimization as a key lever for profitability. The company has been investing in sourcing, distribution and operational efficiencies across its fresh produce network while leveraging scale to better manage transportation and procurement costs. Dole’s integrated supply chain helps ensure product availability, minimize waste and improve pricing discipline across markets. As the company continues to streamline operations and capture efficiency gains, these efforts are expected to support stronger margins, enhance cash generation and contribute to improved shareholder returns.

AVO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Mission Produce have lost 24.8% in the last three months compared with the industry’s drop of 2.3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AVO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41X, above the industry’s average of 14.93X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO’s fiscal 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 15.9%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 5.9%. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have remained stable in the past seven days.



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AVO stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Dole PLC (DOLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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