Can Mission Produce Stay Ripe Amid Avocado Price Volatility?

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO, one of the world’s leading avocado suppliers, has developed a resilient strategy to navigate the ongoing volatility in avocado pricing. Central to its approach is vertical integration — owning or controlling multiple stages of the supply chain from sourcing to ripening and distribution. This model allows the company to adapt quickly to market fluctuations, manage costs more effectively and ensure consistent supply to key retail and foodservice partners. Mission Produce also emphasizes geographic diversification in sourcing avocados. Apart from its key Mexico market, the company also sources avocados from Peru, Colombia and Guatemala, which helps in mitigating region-specific risks and stabilizing prices.



Avocado demand remains strong globally, with consumption still growing in North America and increasing rapidly in markets like Europe and Asia. Mission Produce is capitalizing on this trend by strengthening its global distribution network and expanding its presence in high-growth international markets. Operationally, the company has focused on enhancing productivity across its packing and ripening facilities, optimizing logistics and leveraging data analytics to manage inventory and forecast demand more accurately. These operational efficiencies are essential, especially in seasons with tight supply or shifting trade dynamics, such as disruptions in the Mexican supply chain or currency volatility.



Looking ahead, Mission Produce is investing in innovation to stay ahead of market challenges. The company continues to advance its proprietary ripening technology, aiming to deliver consistent, ready-to-eat avocados with minimal waste. It is also exploring value-added products and sustainable packaging solutions to meet evolving consumer preferences. While price volatility will remain a concern, Mission Produce’s diversified sourcing, innovation focus and commitment to efficiency position it well to maintain its leadership in the global avocado market.

Key Competitors Challenging AVO

Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW has sharpened its focus on agile pricing and supply-chain strength to compete closely with Mission Produce in navigating avocado price swings. Calavo Growers has intensified its focus on vertically integrating operations and enhancing its procurement flexibility by expanding sourcing beyond Mexico into California and other Latin American regions. This helps Calavo Growers stabilize supply and manage input costs more effectively amid fluctuating market conditions. As a direct competitor to Mission Produce, Calavo Growers’ blend of pricing discipline, diversified sourcing, operational control and strategic capital deployment positions it to capture consistent value in fluctuating avocado markets, making it a neighbor to watch.



Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. FDP is a major global player in fresh and fresh-cut produce, including avocados. Its strategy hinges on a vertically integrated supply chain and diversification across a wide range of fruit categories. Fresh Del Monte sources avocados from multiple countries (Mexico, Peru, Colombia) and distributes them globally, leveraging advanced ripening facilities and logistics networks. The company is also investing in agri-tech, such as AI-driven crop forecasting and sustainable farming practices. With its scale, global footprint and brand recognition, Fresh Del Monte poses a competitive threat to Mission Produce, particularly in international markets and foodservice channels.

AVO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Mission Produce have lost around 20% year to date against the industry’s growth of 7.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AVO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88X, significantly above the industry’s average of 16.07X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO’s fiscal 2025 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 32.4%, whereas its fiscal 2026 earnings estimate suggests a year-over-year decline of 6%. The estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have been unchanged in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AVO stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.