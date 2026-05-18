Can Mission Produce Regain Margin Traction Amid Industry Glut?

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO is navigating a softer pricing environment as an abundant avocado supply has pressured industry margins. The key question for investors is whether the company can restore margin momentum despite this temporary glut. Supported by its vertically integrated model and disciplined focus on per-unit profitability, Mission Produce remains well positioned to weather cyclical pricing swings and protect earnings power over the long term.



The company’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 performance demonstrated notable resilience. Although revenues declined 16.6% year over year to $278.6 million due to a roughly 30% drop in avocado pricing, gross profit held steady at $31.6 million and gross margin expanded 190 basis points to 11.3%. More importantly, the core Marketing and Distribution segment delivered a 33% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $12.9 million, driven by 14% growth in avocado volumes and improved per-unit margins. These results suggest that Mission Produce can still generate solid profitability even in a lower-price environment.



Looking ahead, management expects second-quarter adjusted EBITDA to fall below the prior-year level as pricing remains under pressure and the California harvest starts later than usual. Still, long-term fundamentals remain favorable, supported by rising avocado consumption, expanding household penetration and improving asset utilization across its global network. As supply conditions normalize and the company continues to leverage its scale and operational efficiencies, Mission Produce appears well positioned to regain margin traction and drive sustainable earnings growth. Continued contributions from Peru, blueberries and potential synergies from the pending Calavo acquisition could provide additional support to profitability over time. If management executes well on these strategic initiatives, the current pricing headwinds may prove temporary rather than structural, reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term earnings potential.

Operational Strength Powers Growth for Corteva & Dole

Innovation, scale and efficient supply chains continue to support margin expansion and long-term earnings growth for Corteva, Inc. CTVA and Dole plc DOLE.



Corteva is focused on protecting and expanding margins despite a more competitive agricultural environment. The company continues to benefit from its premium seed and crop protection portfolio, disciplined pricing actions and productivity initiatives that help offset cost pressures. Investments in biologicals, digital agriculture and manufacturing efficiencies are strengthening its cost structure and supporting higher-value product sales. As market conditions normalize, Corteva’s innovation-led strategy and operational discipline should position it well to sustain margin expansion and drive long-term earnings growth.

Dole is similarly working to improve profitability by leveraging its scale, integrated supply chain and focus on higher-margin value-added offerings. Even as produce markets remain subject to pricing and logistics volatility, the company is enhancing operational efficiency and optimizing sourcing to protect margins. Growing demand for fresh, healthy and convenient food products continues to support stable volume trends. As supply conditions improve and cost pressures moderate, Dole’s disciplined execution and diversified global footprint should help the company regain margin traction and strengthen cash flow generation over time.

AVO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Mission Produce have lost 19.2% in the last three months against the industry’s growth of 5.5%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AVO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22X, significantly above the industry’s average of 15.83X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO’s fiscal 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 15.9%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 5.4%. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have remained stable in the past seven days.



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AVO stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



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Dole PLC (DOLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.