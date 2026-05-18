Can Missile Defense Demand Drive TTMI's Aerospace & Defense Momentum?

TTM Technologies’ TTMI aerospace and defense segment is benefiting from rising geopolitical tensions and expanding global defense modernization efforts, which are increasing demand for advanced missile defense, radar and surveillance systems. The company’s growing exposure to mission-critical aerospace and defense electronics positions it to capitalize on higher investments in ballistic missile detection, electronic warfare and integrated sensing platforms. TTMI’s portfolio spans advanced printed circuit boards, RF microwave assemblies and high-reliability interconnect solutions used across a broad range of defense applications.



The Aerospace and Defense segment contributed 40% of TTMI's first-quarter 2026 revenues, while segment revenues increased 11% year over year to $351.7 million. Increased bookings reflect strengthening participation in advanced defense programs tied to air defense radar, maritime surveillance and ballistic missile detection systems. TTMI secured its first booking associated with the Golden Dome missile defense initiative, alongside other emerging next-generation missile defense programs, indicating that it is gaining exposure to strategically important long-cycle defense platforms.



The broader demand backdrop remains supportive as governments continue prioritizing defense readiness and advanced electronic warfare capabilities. TTMI reported an Aerospace & Defense book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 in the first quarter of 2026, while total Aerospace & Defense backlog remains strong at $1.6 billion. The company expects the segment to deliver both sequential and year-over-year growth in second-quarter 2026, supported by ongoing defense spending momentum and continued radar-related program activity.



As modern missile defense systems become increasingly dependent on complex electronics and RF technologies, TTMI’s specialization in high-performance interconnect and sensing infrastructure could strengthen its long-term positioning within the defense supply chain. However, future growth will likely depend on execution consistency, program timing and the pace of additional defense contract awards.

TTMI Faces Stiff Competition

TTMI faces stiff competition from Mercury Systems MRCY and Sanmina Corporation SANM. Mercury Systems focuses on processing and sensing technologies for missile and C4I platforms, with strengthening program momentum in radar and missile defense applications driving record backlog levels and improving book-to-bill trends. Sanmina operates as a broader integrated manufacturing solutions provider with defense and aerospace exposure, maintaining solid demand across its traditional U.S. defense and aerospace business and expecting growth to continue into fiscal 2027.



While Mercury Systems and Sanmina each benefit from similar defense spending tailwinds, TTMI's advanced interconnect and RF module capabilities at the higher complexity end of the supply chain position it distinctly within the competitive landscape.

TTMI’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate

TTM Technologies shares have surged 142.5% year to date, while the Zacks Electronic Miscellaneous Components industry declined 9.4% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector jumped 16.9%.

TTMI Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, TTM Technologies stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month price/sales of 4.27X compared with the industry’s 4.1X.

TTMI’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTMI’s 2026 EPS is pegged at $3.6, up 11.11% over the past 30 days and indicating 46.34% growth over the figure reported a year ago.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote

TTMI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.