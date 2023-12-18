Can Milei Pull Argentina Out of Economic Crisis

Argentina is in the midst of a significant economic transformation, driven by new president Javier Milei, who proposed radical changes during his election campaign, though he has pivoted to a more pragmatic approach since his win.

The election came at a time when the South American nation has been battling inflation nearing 150%, with a central bank deeply in debt, two fifths of the population in poverty, and an IMF loan of more than $40 billion to service.

One of the world's richest countries in the 1920s, Argentina has since struggled with economic management and widespread poverty.

Yury Zusman, an emerging market strategist and author of the monthly research series EM Dynamics, observes, “Argentina has gone through intermittent crises for the past few decades, and it appears to be the case where it can never seem to exit a crisis without going into a next crisis.”

“This has really affected the living standards of the Argentinians and has prevented Argentina from kind of converging with some other countries in terms of the national wealth or the income per capita,” he remarks.

Since taking office, libertarian Milei has prioritized spending cuts over dollarization and the elimination of the central bank, both of which he had campaigned on, and has distanced himself from the architect of his dollarization plan, Emilio Ocampo.

Instead, he handed the critical economy ministry job to Luis Caputo, a former finance chief and central bank president who had negotiated with holdout debt investors and the IMF during former president Mauricio Macri’s administration.

Caputo then brought in his colleague Santiago Bausili, a Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan veteran, to run Argentina’s central bank.

Key Economic Risks and Concerns

“Key themes at the moment for Argentina’s economy encompass concerns over hyperinflation and potential currency devaluation,” says Zusman. “Argentina has gone through a big series of crises over many, many years, and they're going through a really major one now.”

Financial group BBVA expects Milei to apply a shock policy, but without its most extreme aspects, and says he will need skill to gain political support for his measures.

With political support, even if it were scarce, the president could remove capital controls, partially liberalize foreign trade, reduce public expenditure, and deregulate the financial sector, BBVA said.

Development in the Bond Market

Argentina has been locked out of the bond market for extended periods throughout its history but still wanted to run a deficit and maintain social spending, and as a result the central bank essentially financed the country’s deficit, notes Zusman.

The appointments Milei has made suggest that the radical campaign proposals of dollarization and closing the central bank are at least on hold for now.

So far, bond investors seem to be receptive of Milei’s initiatives. Since the debut of Milei’s shock-therapy measures designed to quell skyrocketing inflation and stabilize the economy, Argentine bonds climbed to the highest in two years, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark overseas notes due in 2035 are trading at 35 cents on the dollar, the strongest level since the third quarter of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.