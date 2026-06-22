Can Micron Technology Stock Turn a $10,000 Investment Into $1 Million?

Key Points

Micron's stock trades at less than 11 times future profits, which is cheap compared to the S&P 500.

Once the shortage in memory products ends, however, the outlook for Micron may be very different.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

In just the past 12 months, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has surged more than 800%. Demand for the company's memory products has been through the roof, driving explosive growth that has captivated investors. Entering trading this week, its valuation was approaching $1.3 trillion, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world.

The tech stock has already made many investors rich, yet its valuation may still look modest given expectations of continued growth. Could there still be significant upside ahead for Micron, and could it potentially turn a $10,000 investment today into $1 million or more in the future?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Why Micron's stock may still look cheap right now

At first glance, Micron may seem an expensive stock to own, trading at more than 50 times trailing earnings. But when you factor in analyst projections of future growth, it suddenly looks much cheaper. That's because its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple is below 11, based on its expected earnings over the coming year.

The shortage of memory products is enabling Micron to sell its products at higher prices, thereby strengthening its margins and resulting in higher profits. The shortage isn't ending anytime soon, which is why analysts expect Micron's bottom line to look much better in the future. And this is why its valuation remains modest: the average S&P 500 stock trades at a forward P/E of 22, making Micron seem like an outright bargain despite its impressive gains.

Micron may have more upside, but investors shouldn't overlook the risk

While Micron's valuation may look modest based on its forward P/E, the problem is that if there's a pullback on spending in tech or if there are developments to suggest the memory shortage may be coming to an end sooner than expected, that could quickly derail the excitement around Micron's stock as its growth could come to a grinding halt.

For a $10,000 investment in Micron to one day grow to $1 million, you'd need to expect that the stock would grow to 100 times its current value. That would involve Micron's valuation climbing to nearly $130 trillion. No company is worth even $10 trillion today. While the stock may continue to rally due to heightened tech spending on memory products, even doubling in value may not be a certainty, let alone growing to 100x its value.

Micron's stock may look cheap, but it's tied to a memory shortage that won't last forever. And by the time supply catches up to demand, the stock's valuation could look far different, and Micron may not be nearly the exciting growth stock it is today. Investors should tread carefully.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $417,305!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,293,148!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 936% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 22, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.