Can Micron Capitalize on Rising HBM Demand Amid AI Server Boom?

Micron Technology, Inc. MU is witnessing unprecedented demand for its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) solutions, driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) servers, positioning the company at the center of a structural shift in the memory market. Unlike traditional DRAM, HBM delivers significantly higher bandwidth and efficiency, making it essential for AI accelerators used in training and inference workloads.

Demand trends remain strong as Micron Technology has already sold out its entire 2026 HBM4 supply through long-term agreements, highlighting strong visibility and customer commitment. At the same time, AI-driven memory demand continues to exceed industry supply, with tight conditions expected to persist beyond 2026. This imbalance supports premium pricing and improves revenue predictability.

Hyperscalers' continued capital spending on AI infrastructure build-outs is likely to continue driving demand for Micron Technology’s HBM solutions. The big five — Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Oracle — are projected to spend more than $600 billion on capital expenditures in 2026. The majority of investments are planned for enhancing AI data centers. These systems require higher memory per chip, which is likely to continue driving demand for MU’s HBM solutions.

Micron Technology is actively investing to capture this opportunity. The company is ramping HBM4 production and expanding capacity into 2027-2028. With growing HBM demand, pricing strength and strategic capacity expansion, Micron Technology appears well-positioned to capitalize on the HBM-led AI memory cycle.

These factors support Micron Technology’s growth outlook. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $105.69 billion, indicating a year-over-year surge of 182.8%.

Micron’s Competitors in the Memory Chip Race

Although there are no U.S. stock exchange-listed direct competitors for MU in the memory chip space, Intel Corporation INTC and Broadcom Inc. AVGO play key roles in the HBM supply chain and AI hardware ecosystem.

Intel is expanding its AI memory chip portfolio by integrating HBM into its high-performance accelerators. The company's flagship AI accelerator, the Gaudi 3, features 128GB of HBM2e memory to provide high memory bandwidth for large-scale AI training and inference workloads.

Broadcom is expanding its AI chip business by developing high-performance custom AI accelerators and integrated advanced networking solutions that enable hyperscalers to effectively utilize vast amounts of HBM. Broadcom is co-designing and producing proprietary custom AI chips for companies like OpenAI, Google, Meta and ByteDance.

Micron’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Micron have surged around 261.5% over the past year compared with the Zacks Computer – Integrated Systems industry’s return of 90.3%.

Micron One-Year Price Return Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, MU trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, significantly lower than the industry’s average of 9.30.

Micron 12-Month Forward P/E Ratio



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Micron Technology’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of 603.9% and 63.9%, respectively. Bottom-line estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward in the past seven days.



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Micron Technology currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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