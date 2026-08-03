Can MetLife Deliver a Q2 Earnings Beat on Group Benefits Strength?

Insurance provider MetLife, Inc. MET is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, 2026, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $2.30 per shareon revenues of $19.34 billion.

The second-quarter earnings estimate witnessed six upward revisions and no movement in the opposite direction over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.9%. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests a year-over-year growth of 7.9%.

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For full-year 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MetLife’s revenues is pegged at $79.33 billion, implying a decline of 0.6% year over year. However, the consensus mark for 2026 EPS is pegged at $9.89, implying 12% year-over-year growth.

MetLife beat earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 2.4%. This is depicted in the figure below.

MetLife, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

MetLife, Inc. price-eps-surprise | MetLife, Inc. Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for MetLife

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is precisely the case here.

MET has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

What’s Shaping MetLife’s Q2 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter premiums indicates a 10.7% year-over-year increase. While the consensus mark signals 3.3% growth in Group Benefits adjusted revenues, the same from Retirement & Income Solutions is projected to jump 28% in the second quarter.

The consensus estimate indicates a 10.3% year-over-year increase in adjusted earnings from the Retirement & Income Solutions segment and 7.9% growth in adjusted earnings from the Group Benefits unit. MetLife Investment Management’s adjusted earnings are pegged at $60.7 million. Further, adjusted earnings from Asia are expected to grow 14.1% year over year and 3.4% from the Latin America business.

These are likely to have positioned the company for year-over-year growth and an earnings beat. The positives are likely to be partially offset by a 2.8% decline in net investment income. Also, adjusted earnings from the EMEA region are expected to decline 6.3% year over year.

How Did Other Insurers Fare This Quarter?

Several insurance companies, including Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MRSH, AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR, have already reported their financial results for the June quarter of 2026. Here’s how they performed:

Marsh reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $2.96, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%. The bottom line advanced 8.8% year over year.Its strong quarterly results benefited from solid growth in the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting units. However, the upside was partially offset by Marsh’s elevated operating expenses, primarily due to increased compensation and benefits.

AMERISAFE reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 44 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17%. The bottom line also declined 17% year over year. The quarterly result was affected by higher expenses and weaker underwriting margins, with additional pressure from lower investment income. AMSF’s strong premium growth partly offset these headwinds.

RenaissanceRe reported second-quarter 2026 operating income of $12.92 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.9%. The bottom line also improved 5.1% year over year. The quarterly earnings benefited from lower expenses, higher net investment income and an improved total combined ratio. However, the upside was partly offset by lower net premiums earned, weaker underwriting results in RNR’s Casualty & Specialty segment and lower fee income.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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