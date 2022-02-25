Investing

Can Meta Platforms Rival TikTok?

Contributor
Derek Lewis Zacks
Published
FB TikTok’s Surprise Growth Reels TikTok Clone Failure SNAP Key Factors to Win TikTok Rivalry Current Sentiment 

Meta Platforms, Inc. Price and Consensus

Meta Platforms, Inc. Price and Consensus

Meta Platforms, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meta Platforms, Inc. Quote


Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

See Stocks Now >>

Click to get this free report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Snap Inc. (SNAP): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB SNAP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Investing Videos

New Benchmark Is 33/33/33 With Assets Divided Equally Between Stocks, Bonds and Alternatives

Feb 22, 2022

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Investing

Explore

Most Popular