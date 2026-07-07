Can MercadoLibre's AI Strategy Become Its Next Growth Engine?

MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI is expanding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) across its commerce and fintech ecosystem, with management highlighting AI as an increasingly important tool for improving efficiency, enhancing user experiences and generating incremental revenues. The company is embedding AI across multiple parts of its business to improve customer experiences and increase productivity.



One of the most notable developments in the first quarter of 2026 was the rollout of an AI-powered search experience built on large language models. The new system moves beyond traditional keyword-based searches by better understanding customer intent. Management said the rollout in Brazil and Mexico improved product relevance, resulting in higher conversion rates and stronger click-through rates for sponsored listings, which generated incremental revenues.



During the first-quarterearnings call management added that the technology is already live in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina, where it is enhancing product discovery, strengthening user engagement and improving ad returns through more relevant search results.



Beyond search, artificial intelligence is increasingly supporting operational efficiency across the business. MercadoLibre reported that daily active users of its Seller Assistant grew more than 40% month over month in March. Within its logistics network, an AI-powered assistant provides representatives with real-time process information and insights into operational challenges, helping improve productivity across fulfillment.



In Brazil, Mercado Pago's AI assistant has become more proactive by alerting users to negative balances in accounts connected through Open Finance and identifying funds held elsewhere that could earn higher yields with Mercado Pago. It can also move balances between accounts within seconds, enabling users to act immediately on those opportunities.



Internally, AI adoption is also improving software development efficiency, with productivity metrics growing seven to 10 times faster than headcount growth, while code rollbacks have declined materially year over year. MercadoLibre has also deployed Claude Cowork to approximately 31,000 employees, supporting broader AI adoption across the organization.

What the Latest Metrics Say About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, which competes with Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Sea Limited SE, has seen its shares jump 3.7% over the past three months compared with the industry’s 8.9% rise. While shares of Amazon have rallied 14.4%, those of Sea Limited have advanced 28.9% in the aforementioned period.





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From a valuation standpoint, MercadoLibre's forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 35.52, higher than the industry’s ratio of 21.40. The stock is also trading above its 12-month median level of 34.47.



MercadoLibre is trading at a premium to Amazon (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 25.72) and Sea Limited (21.29).





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MercadoLibre’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 39.7% and 4%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 26.6% rise in sales and 47% growth in earnings.



The consensus estimate for earnings per share for the current and next fiscal year has fallen by $6.87 and $6.95 to $40.97 and $60.22, respectively, over the past 60 days.





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MELI currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). The rank reflects near-term earnings pressure despite the company’s strong top-line momentum. Although revenues increased 49% year over year in the first quarter, operating margin fell to 6.9% from 12.9% a year ago, and Net Interest Margin After Losses declined to 17.8% from 22.7% as the credit portfolio expanded. With accelerated investments continuing to weigh on profitability, earnings leverage may remain limited in the near term. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings calls for a 15.7% year-over-year decline.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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