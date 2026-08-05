Can MEDP's Record Q2 Bookings Build a Stronger Growth Path for 2027?

Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP regained commercial momentum in the second quarter of 2026 as record awards and a higher book-to-bill ratio reversed the weaker first-quarter trend.

The central issue is timing. Better demand can strengthen backlog and support future growth, but study starts, pre-backlog work and unpredictable cancellations may delay the larger revenue benefit until 2027.

MEDP Delivers Record Quarterly Awards

Net new business awards increased 28.2% year over year to $795.7 million, the highest quarterly level reported by Medpace. The result lifted net book-to-bill to 1.13, meaning awards exceeded second-quarter revenues.

That was a clear improvement from the first quarter's 0.88 ratio. The rebound indicates that commercial activity recovered enough to replace revenue consumed during the quarter and begin rebuilding forward coverage.

Medpace’s Demand Indicators Broaden

Request-for-proposal activity increased both sequentially and year over year, while win rates recovered after management's improvement initiatives. Client funding activity also remained constructive, supporting a broader opportunity set.

Management expects gross bookings to ramp during the second half. That outlook is relevant across the contract research market, where ICON plc ICLR provides integrated clinical development services and IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV combines clinical research services with healthcare data and analytics. For MEDP, stronger gross awards will matter most if cancellations stay within a reasonable range.

MEDP’s Oncology Mix Reshapes the Pipeline

Oncology represented more than half of second-quarter bookings and initial award notifications. At the same time, new cardiometabolic award activity moderated as several large metabolic programs moved closer to maturity.

The shift reduces reliance on the therapeutic area that recently drove growth and moves the pipeline toward Medpace's historical mix. Yet oncology programs can carry different award, study-start and conversion patterns, leaving the timing of revenue recognition less predictable.

Medpace’s Backlog Supports Revenue Continuity

Ending backlog increased 4.9% year over year to $3.01 billion. Medpace expects approximately $1.96 billion of that backlog to convert into revenues over the next 12 months, providing a meaningful base of contracted work.

The near-term conversion estimate does not capture the full potential of the second-quarter awards. Some programs remain in pre-backlog, while others need additional time before study activity begins. Those lags could push much of the incremental contribution into 2027.

Here's where the consensus estimates for the company's 2026 and 2027 sales currently stand.



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MEDP’s Cancellation Risk Clouds the Recovery

Lower cancellations accounted for more than half of the sequential improvement in net bookings. That makes the quarterly record less straightforward than the headline figure suggests because part of the rebound came from fewer lost awards rather than gross-booking growth alone.

Management said cancellations cannot be forecast reliably and may arise without warning. A renewed spike could weaken net bookings, slow backlog expansion and delay the expected benefit from the stronger commercial pipeline.

MEDP’s Growth Signals Support Cautious Optimism

The second-quarter recovery improves MEDP's path toward stronger 2027 growth, but execution still depends on converting awards into backlog and starting studies on schedule. The year-to-date book-to-bill ratio of 1.00 also shows that the first-half recovery was balanced rather than decisive.



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MEDP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with a Growth Score of A and a VGM Score of B. Those readings support the stock's growth profile and complement its favorable earnings-revision signal. Still, a Value Score of D and a Momentum Score of C argue for close attention to valuation, backlog conversion and the durability of bookings before drawing a firmer conclusion.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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