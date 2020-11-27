Can Medical Marijuana Stock Trulieve Replicate Its Big Florida Success in Other States?

Although it's seen as a regional, or even state-specific, marijuana stock play, Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) is a smart operator poised for wider and broader success -- particularly now that states nearby its base of operations are warming to the idea of legal cannabis.

Healthcare and Cannabis Bureau Chief Corinne Cardina Jurney and longtime Motley Fool contributor Eric Volkman talk about the company's present and the exciting potential for its future in this segment from Motley Fool Live. This video was recorded on Oct. 20.

Corinne Cardina: Trulieve -- this is a vertically integrated multi-state operator and it really dominates the Florida market where it's based. All medical, it's not recreational, so it would be very interesting to see, could they do that same thing in Mississippi? What do you think?

Eric Volkman: I don't know, Florida is a unique bird, in that, first of all, it's a big state, it's a very populous state. You also have a population there that skews older, if you look at the state as a whole. That plays well to medical marijuana, and it plays well to a company like Trulieve, which has the resources to have a fairly big presence in Florida. They're all over the place in that state, I don't have their dispensary count in front of them. Unless I'm greatly mistaken, they're far ahead of any other dispensary operator.

Cardina: I think they account for half the state's medical marijuana market, which is pretty impressive.

Volkman: Yes, that sounds about right. I think it's like a bare majority, but the point is very well put that they are dominant. I don't even know who the number two is, whoever it is.

Cardina: Probably a bunch of small ones.

Volkman: Right, it's far behind them. One thing that they can bring to the table at a place like Mississippi is experience. Relatively speaking, it's a fairly sprawling network, I feel they've managed to operate it quite successfully.

One thing I like about Trulieve is that, they've expanded, but they haven't done it recklessly. Every time that they've opened a new dispensary, it seems well-considered, it seems well-positioned in a place where they're going to do business. It also seems to be, in almost every instance they've put dispensaries in places where there is either no competition or very light competition.

Don't forget this is Florida too, this is a huge state. Some of their outlets are located in places where there's one, or none, or very, very few, within a pretty wide radius.

Cardina: It's actually the most nominally profitable pure-play stock in the US, so definitely you want to keep an eye on.

