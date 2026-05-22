Can MDT Stock Gain From Its Planned Acquisition of SPR Therapeutics?

Medtronic plc MDT announced its intent to acquire SPR Therapeutics, Inc. (“SPR”), a privately held medical technology company and a recognized leader in temporary, percutaneous peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) therapies for chronic pain management.

The acquisition continues Medtronic's momentum in driving strategic deals that further build out the company's core franchises.

MDT Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Yesterday, MDT’s shares remained flat following the announcement.

Medtronics’ portfolio of pain therapies includes spinal cord stimulation, vertebral augmentation, nerve ablation, bone tumor ablation and targeted drug delivery. The addition of an advanced PNS system expands this portfolio to directly meet the growing demand for this expanded therapy option. We expect the news to boost market sentiment toward MDT stock in the upcoming days.

Medtronic presently has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 7.8% compares with the industry’s 3.1%. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.8%.

Significance of MDT’s Likely Acquisition of SPR

According to a report by American Chronic Pain Association, chronic pain affects nearly 50 million adults in the United States, often limiting daily life and work. The PNS business continues to grow, driven by increasing clinical evidence, expanding reimbursement, and demand for non-opioid, less-invasive pain therapies.

SPR's FDA-cleared SPRINT PNS System is a short-term, 60-day therapy designed to provide pain relief through a temporary treatment approach that does not require a permanent implant. The therapy fits within existing clinical workflows and allows physicians to intervene earlier, broadening patient access.

To date, the largest retrospective review of real-world peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) data, involving more than 6,100 patients, was conducted using the SPRINT PNS System and showed that more than 71% of participants experienced significant pain relief and/or improved quality of life following 60 days of percutaneous PNS treatment.

Given Medtronic’s longstanding leadership in neuromodulation, including its broad portfolio of pain management therapies, the planned acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s ability to reach and support more patients with complementary, minimally invasive pain-relief options earlier in the care continuum.

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Details on Transaction

The transaction includes an upfront cash payment of approximately $650 million for all outstanding equity of SPR Therapeutics. The deal remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close during the first half of fiscal 2027. Until the transaction is completed, Medtronic and SPR Therapeutics will continue to operate as separate and independent companies.

Another Recent Acquisition by MDT

In April, Medtronic completed the acquisition of CathWorks, a privately held medical device company, to strengthen its interventional cardiology portfolio. The acquisition follows a 2022 strategic partnership with a co-promotion agreement for the CathWorks FFRangio System. The acquisition was valued at $585 million with potential undisclosed earn-out payments post-acquisition.

MDT Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, MDT’s shares have lost 3.2% compared with the industry’s 27.9% decline.

Medtronic’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Medtronic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the same medical industry are Pacific Biosciences of California PACB, Globus Medical GMED and Biodesix BDSX.

Pacific Biosciences of California, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss per share of 12 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29.4%. Revenues of $37 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

PACB’s earnings are estimated to decline at a rate of 12.2% against the industry’s 16.9% growth in 2027. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 29.76%.

Globus Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.12, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.7%. Revenues of $760 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2% compared with the industry’s 12.6% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 26.26%.

Biodesix, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss per share of 81 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35.71%. Revenues of $26 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.3%.

BDSX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 36% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 13.4% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 25.56%.

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Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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