Can McDonald's Global Marketing Strategy Drive Customer Traffic?

McDonald's Corporation MCD has been reinforcing customer engagement through a global marketing strategy built around cultural relevance, entertainment partnerships and localized campaigns. While value and menu innovation remain central to the company's growth strategy, marketing has become an important tool for attracting new customers, strengthening brand engagement and supporting restaurant traffic across key markets.



During the first quarter of 2026, McDonald's combined globally recognized entertainment brands with locally relevant campaigns to reach customers across different age groups and occasions. Initiatives included the Friends collectibles campaign in several international markets, a Super Mario Happy Meal promotion and a Netflix KPop Demon Hunters partnership that integrated digital activation through the McDonald's app.



The company also expanded successful campaigns across multiple countries, allowing local ideas to reach a broader audience while maintaining brand consistency. In the first quarter of 2026, this marketing approach supported global comparable sales growth of 3.8%, 6% rise in constant-currency systemwide sales and market share gains in nearly all of the company's top 10 markets.



The strategy extends beyond short-term promotional activity. Marketing is designed to complement value offerings and menu innovation, creating multiple reasons for customers to visit restaurants. Australia demonstrated this approach by pairing value menus, marketing activations, menu innovation and beverage initiatives, contributing to mid to high-single-digit comparable sales growth and a third consecutive quarter of market share gains.



As consumer spending remains uneven across many markets, McDonald's broad marketing platform, supported by global scale and local execution, could remain an important factor in sustaining customer traffic and reinforcing its competitive position.

MCD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of McDonald’s have dropped 11.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 8.3%. In the same time frame, other industry players like, Starbucks Corporation SBUX has gained 12.8% and Dutch Bros Inc. BROS has increased 0.6%.

MCD Stock’s One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, MCD trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 6.43, above the industry’s average of 3.29. Then again, other industry players, such as Starbucks and Dutch Bros, have P/S ratios of 3.02 and 4.78, respectively.

MCD’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCD’s 2026 earnings per share has declined from $12.93 to $12.90 in the past seven days.

EPS Trend of MCD Stock



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The company is likely to report strong earnings, with projections indicating a 5.7% year-over-year increase in 2026. Conversely, industry players like Dutch Bros are likely to rise 22.4% in 2026 earnings. Starbucks is likely to witness growth of 12.7% year over year in fiscal 2026 earnings.

MCD’s Zacks Rank

MCD stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.