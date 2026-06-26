Can McDonald's China Expansion Support IDL Growth Amid Macro Pressure?

McDonald’s Corporation MCD continues to position China as a long-term growth lever within its International Developmental Licensed (IDL) segment, even as near-term macroeconomic pressure remains a constraint. In the first quarter of 2026, IDL comparable sales increased 3.4%, driven by continued strength in Japan. While China remains challenged by softer consumer conditions, McDonald’s maintained market share and continued to advance its development agenda, with management reaffirming plans to open approximately 1,000 restaurants in the market this year.



The development commitment underscores management’s confidence in China’s long-term unit-growth potential. However, with macroeconomic pressure in China expected to persist, the benefit of new restaurant openings is more likely to support long-term system growth than provide an immediate offset to near-term IDL volatility.



The broader IDL outlook also remains uneven. McDonald’s expects second-quarter IDL comparable sales growth to decelerate from first-quarter levels, primarily due to volatility in the Middle East and some markets in Asia. Broader cost inflation and supply-chain uncertainty add another layer of pressure to the global operating backdrop.



Even so, McDonald’s retains several levers to defend segment performance. Its value focus, marketing scale and disciplined local execution should help support demand across international markets. China’s share stability points to sustained brand relevance despite weaker consumer conditions, while Japan’s continued strength provides a stabilizing factor for the segment.



Overall, China expansion is unlikely to fully offset near-term macro pressure across IDL markets. However, disciplined execution of the restaurant-opening plan, combined with continued share stability, could make China an important contributor to McDonald’s broader international growth strategy over time.

McDonald’s Competitive Position

Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM provides a relevant benchmark because it is also using franchise-led development and international scale to support growth in a volatile backdrop. In the first quarter of 2026, KFC opened 648 new stores, supported by a strong start in China and development across 45 countries. YUM also noted that the Middle East conflict has caused some uncertainty and short-term delays in select markets, but it does not expect a change to KFC’s development plans for the year.

Starbucks Corporation SBUX offers another China comparison, as it is shifting toward a licensed structure while pursuing transaction-led recovery. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Starbucks China delivered positive comps, supported by transaction growth of more than 2%. The company also plans to expand its China footprint from more than 1,000 county-level cities today to more than 1,500 over the next three years.

Against this backdrop, McDonald’s positioning depends on whether China unit growth can translate into sustained share stability and stronger long-term IDL performance. Yum! Brands is leaning on franchisee strength and development momentum, while Starbucks is using local partnership and transaction-led growth to support China expansion. McDonald’s differentiation lies in its ability to pair disciplined China development with value, marketing scale and brand relevance.

SBUX’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of McDonald’s have declined 9.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 7.4%.

MCD’s One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, MCD trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 6.43, above the industry’s average of 3.30.

MCD’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCD’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year increase of 6%. The EPS estimates for 2026 have remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of MCD Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MCD’s Zacks Rank

MCD stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.