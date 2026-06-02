Can Mastercard's TIPS Pilot Improve Cross-Border Payment Efficiency?

Mastercard Incorporated MA has taken another step toward modernizing global money movement through its participation in a Eurosystem-led pilot on the TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS) platform. Conducted with Danmarks Nationalbank and Sveriges Riksbank, the initiative tested instant cross-currency payments between the euro and Danish krone, allowing transactions to be processed and settled simultaneously in central bank money. The development reflects growing efforts across the payments industry to make international transfers as seamless as domestic transactions.

A key outcome of the pilot was the successful testing of atomic settlement, where both sides of a foreign-exchange transaction are completed simultaneously. This reduces settlement risk and improves transaction certainty. Mastercard Move was among the first participants to process transactions using the new functionality, demonstrating how instant cross-border payments can be settled directly at the infrastructure level.

For banks and fintech firms, the pilot points to a more efficient framework for international payments. Direct access to payment infrastructure can simplify integration requirements, improve liquidity management and reduce operational complexities. The initiative also supports broader industry goals of delivering faster, more transparent and more predictable payment experiences for businesses and consumers.

The successful execution of both inbound and outbound transaction flows, with MA acting in both entry-leg and exit-leg payment service provider roles, validated its ability to support end-to-end cross-border payment processing in a cross-currency environment. As real-time payment networks expand globally, such capabilities could improve the efficiency of international money transfers and help Mastercard capture a larger share of real-time cross-border payment flows.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of MA’s competitors in the payments space include Visa Inc. V and American Express Company AXP.

Visa continues to expand its cross-border payments capabilities through Visa Direct, which enables real-time fund transfers to bank accounts, cards and digital wallets. V has been investing in infrastructure connectivity and stablecoin-related initiatives to improve transaction speed, transparency and settlement efficiency across markets.

American Express is strengthening its position in cross-border payments by leveraging its global network and expanding services for businesses and commercial customers. AXP continues to invest in digital payment capabilities, aiming to streamline international transactions while enhancing visibility, control and settlement efficiency for clients.

Mastercard’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, MA’s shares have declined 14.9% compared with the industry’s fall of 24.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, above the industry average of 16.19. MA carries a Value Score of C.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s 2026 earnings implies 15.2% growth from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Mastercard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.