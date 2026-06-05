Can Mastercard Strengthen Its Open Finance Ecosystem With PaidBy?

Mastercard Incorporated MA is taking another step to expand its Open Finance footprint through a strategic partnership with Xryma’s PaidBy platform. The collaboration seeks to address one of the biggest limitations of open banking payments today — their largely domestic reach. By combining MA’s connectivity and trusted network with PaidBy’s orchestration and settlement capabilities, the companies aim to create a more seamless framework for cross-border account-to-account (A2A) transactions.

The partnership could help merchants simplify international payments while reducing dependence on traditional payment rails. Consumers will be able to pay directly from their bank accounts in their local currency, while merchants can receive funds in their preferred currency with streamlined reconciliation and next-business-day settlement. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important as businesses look for faster payment processing, lower friction and improved visibility into cash flows.

Initially focused on Europe and the United Kingdom, the initiative leverages regions where open banking adoption is already gaining traction. PaidBy’s infrastructure for payment initiation, multi-currency processing and real-time settlement complements MA’s Open Finance capabilities, creating a scalable model that could support broader international expansion over time. It also positions both companies to capitalize on the growing demand for digital payment alternatives.

MA has been steadily investing in Open Finance, real-time payments and value-added services to remain relevant as payment preferences evolve. If cross-border A2A payments gain wider acceptance, the partnership could strengthen Mastercard’s ecosystem and open new avenues for growth in global commerce. The company’s cross-border volume rose 13% year over year in the first quarter of 2026.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of MA’s competitors in the payments space include Visa Inc. V and American Express Company AXP.

Visa has been expanding beyond its traditional card network through investments in open banking, account-to-account payments and real-time money movement. V’s acquisition of Tink strengthened its Open Finance capabilities in Europe, while Visa Direct continues to support faster domestic and cross-border fund transfers for businesses and consumers.

American Express is strengthening its position in cross-border payments by leveraging its global network and expanding services for businesses and commercial customers. AXP continues to invest in digital payment capabilities, aiming to streamline international transactions while enhancing visibility, control and settlement efficiency for clients.

Mastercard’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, MA’s shares have declined 18.3% compared with the industry’s fall of 28.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, above the industry average of 15.44. MA carries a Value Score of C.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s 2026 earnings implies 15.2% growth from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Mastercard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.