Can MasTec's Pipeline Business Return to $3.5B in Revenues by 2027?

MasTec, Inc.’s MTZ pipeline business returning to its historical $3.5 billion revenue peak by 2027 has shifted from a distant possibility to a credible upside scenario following a transformative first quarter in 2026. While the company has set a baseline expectation of approximately $2.5 billion for the current year, the momentum established in early 2026 suggests a significant structural recovery.



CEO Jose Mas has expressed a high degree of confidence in the segment's trajectory, noting that he feels "super comfortable" with the business reaching or exceeding the $3 billion mark in 2027, with the $3.5 billion threshold remaining a reachable target if current market trends persist. This optimistic outlook is underpinned by the segment's explosive performance in the first quarter of 2026, where revenues surged 92% year over year to $682 million. Beyond just top-line growth, the segment demonstrated exceptional operational efficiency, with EBITDA more than tripling and margins reaching a robust 21%.



The fundamental drivers for this growth are tied to a massive shift in energy infrastructure needs, specifically the rising demand for natural gas to support the power grid. As electricity consumption scales to meet the requirements of AI, massive data center expansions and broader grid reliability, natural gas remains a critical component of the generation mix. Additionally, the global appetite for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is fueling a new wave of investment in export infrastructure and domestic pipeline networks. These macro trends provide a long-term tailwind that extends well beyond the current fiscal year.



While the reported pipeline backlog currently stands at $1.3 billion, management has emphasized that this figure does not capture the full scope of their opportunities. Many significant projects are currently in advanced negotiations or have been verbally awarded. As these awards convert into signed contracts and material constraints continue to ease, the pipeline segment is poised to become an increasingly dominant driver of MasTec’s company-wide growth over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape Across Energy Infrastructure Construction

Within energy infrastructure construction, MasTec competes with established peers such as Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL and Quanta Services, Inc. PWR, both of which also benefit from rising investment tied to power demand, grid expansion and broader energy infrastructure development.



Sterling has recently been seeing its strongest momentum in mission-critical site development. In the first quarter of 2026, revenues surged 92% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA more than doubled and margins expanded to a first-quarter record of 20%. That performance was led primarily by the E-Infrastructure segment, where revenues increased 174%, supported by robust data center activity, large semiconductor-related awards and expanding multi-year customer programs. Sterling’s combined backlog climbed to $5.2 billion, with management highlighting more than $5 billion of visibility within E-Infrastructure alone.



Quanta, by contrast, remains most deeply positioned in electric power infrastructure, where its scale, transmission and distribution expertise and long-standing utility relationships continue to provide a competitive advantage. Management highlighted particularly strong demand tied to grid expansion, generation buildout and the rapid growth of technology and load-center infrastructure. Quanta expects its technology and load-center business to grow more than 100% in 2026, supported by both acquisitions and organic demand.

MTZ Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Florida-based infrastructure construction company have surged 105.1% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MTZ stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 43.84, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend Favors MTZ

For 2026 and 2027, MTZ’s earnings estimates have trended upward in the past seven days. The revised estimated figures for 2026 and 2027 imply 35% and 31.2% year-over-year growth, respectively.



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MasTec stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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