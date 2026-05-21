Can MasTec Sustain Its Triple-Digit EPS Growth Through 2026?

MasTec, Inc. MTZ entered 2026 with exceptional momentum, delivering its strongest first quarter on record and reinforcing its position as a key beneficiary of America’s infrastructure investment cycle. The company reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.39, surging 174% year over year, while revenues climbed 34% to a record $3.83 billion. Adjusted EBITDA increased 73% to $284 million, supported by strong project execution and broad-based demand across nearly every business segment.



The biggest driver of MTZ’s optimism is its record 18-month backlog of $20.33 billion, which increased 28% year over year and 7% sequentially. Clean Energy and Infrastructure led the way with 65% backlog growth, fueled by rising renewable energy, civil construction and mission-critical data center projects. Pipeline Infrastructure also posted standout results, with revenues soaring 92% year over year and EBITDA more than tripling as demand for natural gas and LNG infrastructure strengthened.



Meanwhile, MasTec continues to benefit from long-term industry tailwinds tied to AI-driven data center expansion, grid modernization, broadband deployment and rising power demand. Management highlighted growing opportunities in fiber interconnectivity, transmission infrastructure and turnkey data center construction, positioning the company at the center of several multiyear infrastructure trends.



Reflecting this strength, MasTec raised its full-year 2026 guidance and now expects adjusted EPS of $8.79 (from $8.40 per share), representing 34% year-over-year growth. While sustaining triple-digit EPS growth throughout 2026 may prove difficult due to tougher comparisons in the coming quarters, MTZ’s expanding backlog, improving margins and exposure to high-growth infrastructure markets suggest that strong earnings momentum is likely to continue well beyond 2026.

MasTec, EMCOR & Dycom: Fiber, Power and Growth Collide

MasTec, alongside its market peers, including EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and Dycom Industries Inc. DY, is benefiting from rising infrastructure investments, but each company operates with a distinct strategic focus.



EMCOR remains a dominant player in electrical, mechanical and industrial construction services, benefiting from strong demand for mission-critical facilities, manufacturing projects and data center mechanical systems. EMCOR’s expertise in HVAC, electrical systems and industrial services provides steady margins and recurring opportunities in non-residential construction markets.



Meanwhile, Dycom is more narrowly focused on broadband, fiber and telecom infrastructure deployment, making it a major beneficiary of BEAD funding and expanding fiber-to-the-home investments by telecom carriers. While Dycom offers concentrated exposure to broadband expansion, MasTec combines telecom strength with broader energy and infrastructure diversification, giving it wider exposure to multiple long-term infrastructure growth trends.

MTZ Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Florida-based infrastructure construction company have surged 77% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MTZ stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 38.48, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Trend Favors MTZ

For 2026 and 2027, MTZ’s earnings estimates have trended upward in the past 30 days. The revised estimated figures for 2026 and 2027 imply 35.3% and 32.8% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MasTec stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.