Can Marvell Technology's Record Cash Flow Fuel Future Growth?

Marvell Technology MRVL delivered a record operating cash flow of $638.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, almost doubling from $332.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. This strong performance came despite the company completing major acquisitions during the first quarter of fiscal 2027, highlighting the strength of its underlying business and its ability to generate healthy cash from operations.

Marvell Technology's investing activities reflected its strategy of expanding through acquisitions. The company used $1.42 billion in investing activities compared with $94.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Most of this spending was related to the acquisitions of Celestial AI and XConn Technologies, while capital expenditures increased to $155.7 million, demonstrating continued investment in technology and infrastructure.

The improvement in operating cash flow was largely driven by non-cash expenses and favorable working capital movements. MRVL’s cash flow remained strong because of $225.2 million in amortization of acquired intangible assets, $207.6 million in stock-based compensation, and a $331.8 million increase in the fair value of contingent consideration liability.

Financing activities generated $1.99 billion in cash, primarily due to the issuance of $2 billion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock. The company also raised $998.9 million through borrowings while repaying $500 million of debt. Overall, Marvell Technology maintained a strong liquidity position, ending the quarter with $3.84 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

MRVL’s current strategy will provide ample financial flexibility to fund acquisitions, capital investments and shareholder returns. MRVL would be able to maintain its leadership in the Custom Silicon, Networking & Switching, Optical Interconnect, Optical Components, Automotive and Enterprise Networking spaces.

How Competitors Fare Against MRVL Stock

The company faces stiff competition in the networking and custom silicon space from Broadcom AVGO and Advanced Micro Devices AMD.

Broadcom is a leader in the domain of custom silicon solutions for data centers. Broadcom’s advanced 3.5D XDSiP packaging platform is critical to ensure the performance and efficiency of custom AI XPUs.

Advanced Micro Devices is another established player in the custom silicon solutions and AI accelerator market. Advanced Micro Devices offers semi-custom SoCs and Instinct Accelerators to power data centers.

MRVL's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Marvell Technology have gained 231% year to date against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s growth of 56.2%.

MRVL YTD Performance Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Marvell Technology trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 18.12X, lower than the industry’s average of 10.13X.

MRVL Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRVL’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 42.3% and 53%, respectively. The estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 have been revised upward in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Marvell Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.