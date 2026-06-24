Can Marvell Technology Sustain Its Strong AI Networking Expansion?

Marvell Technology’s MRVL networking business remains a key beneficiary of rising AI cluster size and complexity. Marvell Technology now expects its interconnect business to grow more than 70% year over year in fiscal 2027, supported by scale-out PAM ramp-ups and growing contributions from scale-up and scale-across networking.

Within optics, the company expects TIAs and drivers to exceed a $1 billion annualized run rate in the next few quarters and sees a path to about $1 billion annualized DCI module revenues during fiscal 2028. The company also expects scale-up optics to ramp up in fiscal 2028, reflecting broader adoption across engagements.

Marvell Technology has been transforming itself into a key contributor to the connectivity hardware solutions for AI infrastructure and data centers. The company had launched the Golden Cable initiative to accelerate and expand the Active Electrical Cable (AEC) ecosystem for faster deployment of AI infrastructure by cloud and hyperscaler customers.

The AEC technology supports next-generation 1.6 T connectivity for superfast networks. Marvell Technology’s partners use this technology to validate cable architectures, advanced firmware, calibration data, and get support for integration and interoperability through the Golden Cable initiative.

MRVL is also gaining from the adoption of scale-up switches that connect AI accelerators within and across racks, requiring multi-terabit bandwidth and ultra-low latency. These switches will support both open standard Ethernet and UALink fabrics, leveraging Marvell Technology’s low-latency SerDes and Ethernet switch IP.

How Competitors Fare Against MRVL Stock

The company faces stiff competition in the networking and custom silicon space from Broadcom AVGO and Advanced Micro Devices AMD.

Broadcom is a leader in the domain of custom silicon solutions for data centers. Broadcom’s advanced 3.5D XDSiP packaging platform is critical to ensure the performance and efficiency of custom AI XPUs.

Advanced Micro Devices is another established player in the custom silicon solutions and AI accelerator market. Advanced Micro Devices offers semi-custom SoCs and Instinct Accelerators to power data centers.

MRVL's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Marvell Technology have gained 228.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s growth of 63.3%.

MRVL YTD Performance Chart



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From a valuation standpoint, Marvell Technology trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 18.01X, lower than the industry’s average of 10.64X.

MRVL Forward 12-Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRVL’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 42.3% and 52.9%, respectively. The estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 have been revised upward in the past 30 days.



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Marvell Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.