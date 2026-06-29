Can Marsh Sustain Organic Growth as Pricing Tailwinds Ease?

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MRSH has delivered organic revenue growth above its long-term average for several years, helped by strong insurance brokerage activity, expanding consulting operations and acquisitions. However, global commercial insurance rates fell 5% in the first quarter, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of rate declines. The question investors are asking now is whether the organic growth momentum can continue as rates are normalizing.

The answer is likely yes, though growth will likely settle at a more sustainable pace rather than accelerate further. During the hard insurance market, rising premiums lifted brokerage commissions because Marsh earns a percentage of the premiums it places. As pricing across several commercial insurance lines becomes more balanced, that tailwind is expected to fade, making it harder to rely on premium inflation alone for growth.

Marsh will now need to lean on the strengths of its broader business. The company generates revenues from insurance brokerage, reinsurance, management consulting, and health, wealth and career consulting, giving it multiple avenues for growth. Strong client retention, new customer wins, higher insured exposures, cross-selling across its businesses, and continued expansion in specialty areas such as cyber and climate risk will become increasingly important.

Importantly, demand for risk advice continues to rise. Companies are navigating cyber threats, climate-related risks, supply-chain disruptions, geopolitical uncertainty and AI governance, creating opportunities for Marsh to deepen client relationships. Its broad service offering allows it to compete on expertise rather than pricing, helping offset a softer insurance market and supporting healthy organic growth over the long term.

How Are Marsh’s Peers Placed?

Peers, including Aon plc AON and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG, are increasingly relying on execution, specialization and market share gains.

Aon's growth strategy is centered on its "3x3 Plan," which focuses on integrating risk capital, health, wealth and human capital solutions. Organic growth has remained steady at 5% in the first quarter, despite softer pricing. Aon is increasingly emphasizing cross-selling, analytics and AI-enabled advisory services to drive growth. Gallagher remains one of the fastest-growing large brokers. Management expects roughly 6% organic growth in 2026, supported by strong new business production, high client retention, acquisitions and expansion in specialty lines such as reinsurance, retail brokerage and surety.

MRSH’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Marsh have declined 8.9% year to date compared with the industry’s fall of 16.1%.

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From a valuation standpoint, Marsh trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64X, higher than the industry average but below its five-year median. MRSH currently carries a Value Score of B.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marsh’s 2026 earnings implies a 6.5% increase year over year.

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The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.