Can Marathon (MPC) Q2 Earnings Maintain the Beat Streak?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC is set to release second-quarter results on Aug 2. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $9.17 per share on revenues of $33.3 billion.



Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the independent oil refiner and marketer’s results in the June quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at MPC’s previous-quarter performance first.

Highlights of Q1 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last-reported quarter, the Findlay, OH-based downstream operator handily beat the consensus mark on stronger-than-expected performance from both segments. Precisely, operating income from the Refining & Marketing and the Midstream units totaled $768 million and $1.1 billion, respectively, ahead of their Zacks Consensus Estimate by 43.2% and 1.6%. MPC had reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.49, well above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12. Revenues of $38.4 billion generated by the firm also came in above the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37.5%.



Marathon Petroleum beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, resulting in an earnings surprise of 65%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:



Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-eps-surprise | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter bottom line has remained the same in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a whopping 1,268.7% jump year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues, meanwhile, suggests an 11.5% increase from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider

MPC is expected to have benefited from the strength in refining margins. In the first quarter of 2022, the company’s refining margin of $15.31 per barrel improved significantly from $10.16 a year ago. Moreover, throughput rose from 2,565 thousand barrels per day (mbpd) in the first quarter of 2021 to 2,833 mbpd. The positive momentum is most likely to have continued in the second quarter, thanks to a marked improvement in fuel demand on the back of rebounding road and airline travel, which pushed up crude differentials and margins. Consequently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s Refining & Marketing segment operating income is pegged at $3.4 billion, increasing exponentially from the prior-year quarter’s profit of just $224 million. This is likely to have buoyed the second-quarter results of Marathon Petroleum.



On a somewhat bearish note, a higher expense structure might have dampened some of the positive impact. Marathon Petroleum’s total operating cost in the first quarter increased some 61.8% year over year to $36.7 billion. The upward cost trajectory is likely to have continued in the second quarter due to inflationary pressure and a planned turnaround budget.

What Does Our Model Say?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively show that Marathon Petroleum is likely to beat estimates in the second quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. But that’s not the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Marathon has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $9.17 per share each.



Zacks Rank: MPC currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, which increases the predictive power of ESP. However, the company’s 0.00% ESP makes surprise prediction difficult this earnings season.

Stocks to Consider

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for MPC, here are some firms from the energy space that you may want to consider on the basis of our model:



Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK has an Earnings ESP of +18.14% and a Zacks Rank #1. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug 4.



For 2022, Delek US Holdings has a projected earnings growth rate of 315.2%. Valued at around $2.1 billion, DK has gained around 40.3% in a year.



Cactus, Inc. WHD has an Earnings ESP of +3.74% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug 4.



Cactus topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by an average of 4.3% in the trailing four quarters, including a 3.5% beat in Q1. WHD has edged up some 2.5% in a year.



ConocoPhillips COP has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug 4.



For 2022, ConocoPhillips has a projected earnings growth rate of 142.9%. Valued at around $119.1 billion, COP has gained around 61.7% in a year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

