Can Macy's Turnaround Help It Get Back To $16 Levels Post-Covid?

Macy’s stock (NYSE: M) has rallied 54% since late March (vs. about 49% for the S&P 500) to its current level of over $7 after falling to a low of close to $5 in late March, as a rapid increase in the number Covid-19 cases outside China resulted in heightened fears of an imminent global economic downturn. The stock remains 55% below year-t0-date levels of $16. Are any gains warranted from here? We think that the company’s stock has reached its near-term potential, and believe the stock is likely to recover only partially to its pre-crisis levels in the coming quarters, as fears surrounding the pandemic are put to rest and the economic recovery gathers steam. Our conclusion is based on our detailed comparison of Macy’s stock performance during the current crisis with that during the 2008 recession in an interactive dashboard analysis.

How Did Macy’s Stock Fare During The 2008 Downturn?

Macy’s stock declined from levels of around $22 in October 2007 (the pre-crisis peak) to roughly $5 in March 2009 (as the markets bottomed out) – implying that the stock lost as much as 75% of its value from its approximate pre-crisis peak. This marked a much higher drop than the broader S&P, which fell by about 51%.

However, Macy’s stock recovered post the 2008 crisis, to levels of about $12 in early 2010, rising by 116% between March 2009 and January 2010. In comparison, the S&P bounced back by about 48% over the same period.

In comparison, Macy’s stock lost 55% of its value between 31st December and 23rd March 2020 and has already recovered 54% since then. The S&P in comparison fell by about 34% and rebounded by about 49%. The rally across industries over recent weeks can primarily be attributed to the Fed stimulus which largely puts investor concerns about the near-term survival of companies to rest.

Is The Recovery Warranted?

In the current scenario, Macy’s became vulnerable due to its high operating costs, mall-based locations, and nonessential product assortment. To add to this, the company was already in the midst of a turnaround plan that involved closing stores (over the next three years by monitoring mall performance) and investing in building out an omnichannel model. This was a part of its bid to get back to same-store sales growth.

In addition, Macy’s had to force shut all of its stores in the U.S temporarily on March 18. While nearly all its stores reopened by the end of June, the department store operator entered Q2 with all of its stores closed and an excess of unsold spring inventory. In Q2 (ended August 1), Macy’s sales fell 35.8% year over year (y-o-y) to $3.6 billion on a 35.1% decline in comparable sales. In-store sales dropped 61%, but this weakness was partially offset by a 53% sales gain for its e-commerce business. The company also posted Q2 adjusted net earnings of $0.81 per share compared to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago. Instead of sitting on inventory which would be difficult to sell, Macy’s cut down its total merchandise-on-hand by 27% quarter-over-quarter to $3.6 billion.

Clearly, Macy’s faces a difficult time through the Covid-19 crisis, but its performance could likely recover gradually as the economy normalizes. It should be noted that the stock is still trading for less than three times the company’s 2019 earnings, giving a lot of scope to the company’s turnaround potential. Although Macy’s expects comparable sales to decline in the low-to-mid-20% range in the back half of the year approximately, the gross margin should continue to recover while remaining below the last year’s levels. These directions hint that earnings could continue to improve sequentially in the third and fourth quarters – helping Macy’s stock to partially recover back to the pre-crisis levels of $16.

