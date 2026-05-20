Can LUNR Become the Infrastructure Backbone of the New Space Economy?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR is rapidly evolving from a lunar mission company into a vertically integrated space infrastructure provider. Management is now building a broader business model designed around long-term participation in the commercial and defense space economy.



The company’s first-quarter 2026 results clearly highlighted that transition. Intuitive Machines reported record quarterly revenues of $186.7 million, nearly triple the prior-year period’s level, driven largely by the integration of Lanteris Space Systems and continued execution across government and commercial programs.



Management believes the future growth of the space economy will rely less on standalone missions and more on developing large-scale infrastructure networks capable of supporting communications, transportation, navigation, and data services throughout space. This vision is reflected in the company’s expanding portfolio of strategic initiatives.



Recently, Intuitive Machines signed a definitive agreement to acquire Goonhilly Earth Station and COMSAT, which would help create a space-to-ground communications network supporting missions across low Earth orbit, geosynchronous orbit, cislunar space and deep space.



The company’s revenue mix is also becoming more diversified. During the first quarter of 2026, nearly 35% of revenues came from commercial programs, 38% from civil programs, and 27% from national security initiatives.



Intuitive Machines is increasingly positioning itself as a broader space infrastructure provider by expanding beyond lunar missions into satellite systems, communications, national security, navigation and long-term space infrastructure.

Companies Expanding Through Space Infrastructure

Several aerospace and defense companies are also increasing investments in space and defense technologies as governments prioritize satellite resilience and lunar exploration, as outlined below:



Lockheed Martin LMT continues to expand its missile defense, satellite, and classified space operations businesses through long-term government contracts.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC continues to benefit from its involvement in missile systems, strategic deterrence programs, and deep-space infrastructure initiatives

LUNR Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share implies a decrease of 26.2% year over year.



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LUNR Stock Trades at a Premium

In terms of valuation, LUNR’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 7.22X, a premium to the industry’s average of 2.45X.



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LUNR Stock’s Price Performance

In the past month, the company’s shares have risen 16.7% against the industry’s 2.8% decline.



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LUNR’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.