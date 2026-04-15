Can LUMN's Vyvx Hybrid Turn Broadcast Disruption Into Opportunity?

The broadcast industry is on the brink of a major transition. Federally driven changes are expected to reduce C-band satellite capacity as early as 2027, putting pressure on broadcasters that have long relied on satellite infrastructure for live content delivery. Against this backdrop, Lumen Technologies LUMN is positioning itself at the forefront of this transition. At the National Association of Broadcasters Show, the company is set to showcase its Vyvx Hybrid Distribution offering, a solution designed to help broadcasters modernize operations without compromising reliability.

Satellite infrastructure has traditionally powered the broadcasting of live sports, news and major events, but the anticipated decrease in capacity is now prompting media companies to reconsider how they deliver content. Broadcasters must balance the demand for ultra-reliable, low-latency performance with the shift to IP-based systems, without disrupting ongoing operations. This complex transition presents an opportunity for Lumen to offer flexible, future-ready solutions. The Vyvx Hybrid Distribution service is built on a fiber-first foundation while also supporting satellite and IP-based delivery as parallel options.

Lumen’s advantage in this shift comes from its infrastructure and expertise. The company owns and manages an extensive fiber network and satellite teleport facilities, and has deep connectivity across venues, broadcasters and production hubs. This comprehensive control enables Lumen to deliver consistent quality and manage routing and redundancy more effectively than competitors relying on third-party infrastructure.

Vyvx’s expertise in live broadcast operations and established relationships with broadcasters, production facilities and event venues strengthen Lumen’s position. This combination of infrastructure and operational knowledge gives Lumen a strong foothold in a rapidly evolving market.

How LUMN Stacks Up Against Its Market Rivals

Operating as one of the most interconnected Tier 1 networks in the world, Cogent Communications CCOI provides efficient on-network and off-network connectivity solutions to various Enterprise segments, including financial companies, educational institutions and law firms at affordable costs.

High-speed bandwidth and dedicated Internet access remain its highest priority, backed by a team of committed customer support and local provisioning teams to clinch maximum reliability. Cogent has a high traffic network footprint across major multi-tenant office buildings in North American cities and carrier-neutral colocation centers in North America and Europe, delivering high levels of Internet traffic.

Verizon VZ is gaining momentum in robust 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband. It plans to accelerate the availability of its 5G Ultra Wideband network while focusing on higher-tier premium mobility and broadband offerings. In the enterprise and wholesale business, Verizon is changing its revenue mix toward newer growth services like cloud, security and professional services.

The company has introduced Complete Business Bundle solutions. With reliable, plug-and-play Internet connectivity, desk phones and security solutions backed by 24/7 tech support, these solutions enable the digital transformation of small business entities. Its 5G strategy is driven by spectrum depth, extensive fiber infrastructure and widespread small-cell deployment.

LUMN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Lumen have gained 7.3% in the past six months compared with the Diversified Communications Services industry’s rise of 1.1%.



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Valuation-wise, LUMN seems attractive, as suggested by the Value Score of B. Regarding the forward 12-month price/sales ratio, LUMN is trading at 0.75, lower than the industry’s multiple of 1.65.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LUMN’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised upward significantly over the past 60 days.



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LUMN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.