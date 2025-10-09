Can Lululemon (LULU) Stock Turn a $10,000 Investment Into $20,000 by 2030?

Key Points

Lululemon's stock price has tanked as investors digest slower revenue growth compared to previous years.

Mixing a cheap starting valuation with greater profits can create strong investor returns.

10 stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica Inc. ›

Investors might be distracted by the fact that Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) shares currently trade 66% below their record from December 2023 (as of Oct. 6). At one point, this was a monster stock, something that's easy to forget. During the five-year period leading up to its peak, shares skyrocketed 321%.

It's definitely challenging to be bullish on this apparel stock these days. But can Lululemon turn a $10,000 investment into $20,000 by 2030?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The market never likes slowing growth

It wasn't long ago that Lululemon was consistently posting greater than 20% year-over-year revenue gains. It flourished during the pandemic, catering to changing consumer tastes and leaning on its strong digital presence.

Competition from other premium brands, a lack of fresh product innovation, and macro headwinds have hurt sales recently. Lululemon's revenue increased by just 7% in Q2 (ended Aug. 3). Demand trends in the U.S. have been particularly worrying.

Valuation expansion and earnings growth can lift shares

Investors can easily find reasons to be optimistic, though. Lululemon still has an extremely strong brand. It's very profitable. And it's rapidly growing internationally, especially in China.

Nothing is guaranteed, but the combination of a low starting valuation (shares trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9) and higher earnings power five years down the road can produce a satisfactory result. It wouldn't be surprising to see the stock price double by 2030.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. right now?

Before you buy stock in Lululemon Athletica Inc., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lululemon Athletica Inc. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $642,328!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,134,270!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.