Can LQDA's Yutrepia Drive Growth in the Competitive PAH Market?

Liquidia Corporation LQDA is banking on lead drug’s Yutrepia's ability to sustain its strong commercial momentum despite intense competition in the pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market.

The drug is an inhaled dry-powder version of treprostinil made with the company’s proprietary PRINT technology, designed to deliver medicine deeper into the lungs through an easy-to-use inhaler and allow higher doses than other inhaled treprostinil treatments.

Yutrepia was approved by the FDA in May 2025 for the treatment of both PAH and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Since its launch in June 2025, Yutrepia has emerged as a strong growth driver, generating approximately $130 million in first-quarter 2026 sales. The therapy has demonstrated robust adoption, with more than 4,500 unique prescriptions, around 3,750 patients initiating treatment, and nearly 1,000 physicians prescribing the drug.

Its rapid uptake helped Liquidia post its third consecutive profitable quarter, highlighting Yutrepia's growing commercial success.

However, maintaining this momentum will not be easy. The PAH market is highly competitive, with several established therapies targeting different disease pathways, including endothelin receptor antagonists, phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors, soluble guanylate cyclase stimulators, activin signaling inhibitors and prostacyclin-based therapies. These treatments are available in both branded and generic forms and are often used in combination, making physician prescribing patterns highly competitive.

LQDA is also planning to conduct studies to evaluate Yutrepia for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, progressive pulmonary fibrosis and Raynaud’s phenomenon related to systemic sclerosis.

LQDA Faces Competition in PAH Market

Liquidia's biggest competitor is United Therapeutics UTHR, which has an extensive PAH portfolio — Remodulin, an injectable formulation of treprostinil; Orenitram, an oral version of treprostinil; Tyvaso, an inhaled version of treprostinil; and Adcirca (tadalafil; under an in-license from Eli Lilly and Company) tablets. Remodulin is approved for both subcutaneous (SC) and intravenous (IV) use.

United Therapeutics markets two versions of Tyvaso — the nebulized version and a dry powder inhalation (DPI) formulation.

Tyvaso DPI is a dry-powder formulation commercialized by UTHR in partnership with MannKind Corporation.

Oral products are perceived to be more convenient than inhaled and infused products. Oral treatment Orenitram is sold by United Therapeutics.

The acquisition of Actelion diversified pharma giant Johnson & Johnson JNJ in the PAH market.

JNJ’s Uptravi (selexipag) is approved to treat PAH. Johnson & Johnson has another PAH drug in its portfolio, named Opsumit.

Although Yutrepia's proprietary PRINT technology, strong launch trajectory and increasing physician adoption position it well to gain additional market share, its ability to sustain long-term growth will depend on continued execution, successful differentiation from established therapies and expanding its presence in an increasingly competitive PAH treatment landscape.

LQDA’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of LQDA have surged 126% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 3.3%.



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Going by the price/sales ratio, LQDA shares currently trade at 7.76X forward sales, higher than the industry’s average of 1.90X but lower than its mean of 14.67X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share has moved north to $3.02 from $1.50 and that for 2027 EPS has jumped to $4.92 from $2.91 in the past 60 days.



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LQDA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.







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