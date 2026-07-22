Can LQDA's Differentiated PAH Strategy Drive Long-Term Growth?

Liquidia Corporation LQDA is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

The company currently markets Yutrepia (treprostinil) inhalation powder, approved by the FDA in May 2025 and launched the following month commercially, and also generates revenues through a profit-sharing agreement with Sandoz for the promotion of its generic treprostinil injection in the United States.

Yutrepia is an inhaled dry-powder formulation of treprostinil developed using Liquidia's proprietary PRINT particle engineering technology. The platform is designed to enhance deep lung drug delivery, simplify administration through a low-effort dry-powder inhaler and enable higher dose levels than currently marketed inhaled treprostinil therapies.

The company supports commercialization through a specialized sales force focused on physicians treating PAH and PH-ILD, as well as stakeholders involved in reimbursement and drug distribution.

Since its launch in June 2025, Yutrepia has emerged as a strong growth driver, generating approximately $130 million in first-quarter 2026 sales. The therapy has demonstrated robust adoption, with more than 4,500 unique prescriptions, around 3,750 patients initiating treatment, and nearly 1,000 physicians prescribing the drug.

Beyond its commercial portfolio, Liquidia is advancing a pipeline of therapies for pulmonary vascular diseases. Its lead pipeline candidate, L606, is an investigational liposomal formulation of treprostinil administered twice daily via a next-generation nebulizer. L606 is being evaluated in an open-label study for PAH and PH-ILD, while a global pivotal placebo-controlled trial is underway in PH-ILD.

Liquidia also plans to expand YUTREPIA into additional indications, including pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (PH-COPD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF) and Raynaud's phenomenon associated with systemic sclerosis.

LQDA Faces Competition in PAH Market

Yutrepia competes in the PAH market against several approved inhaled prostacyclin therapies, while additional pipeline candidates could intensify competition in the coming years. Its primary competitor is United Therapeutics' UTHR Tyvaso (treprostinil), the long-established inhaled therapy approved for PAH in 2009 and PH-ILD in 2021.

United Therapeutics also markets Tyvaso DPI, a dry-powder version of treprostinil approved in 2022 for both indications.

United Therapeutics is further expanding its franchise with Treprostinil SMI, a soft-mist inhaler formulation currently in development. The company plans to seek FDA approval for the same indications as Tyvaso—PAH and PH-ILD—and expects to submit the application in 2026.

UTHR also intends to expand development into IPF and PPF, contingent on Tyvaso gaining approval in those indications, while a phase II study in PH-COPD is also planned.

The acquisition of Actelion diversified pharma giant Johnson & Johnson JNJ in the PAH market.

Yutrepia also competes with Ventavis (iloprost), marketed by JNJ’s Actelion unit, which has been approved for PAH since 2004. In addition, generic versions of Tyvaso entered the U.S. market in 2026 following patent settlements, increasing pricing pressure within the inhaled treprostinil segment.

JNJ’s Uptravi (selexipag) is approved to treat PAH. Johnson & Johnson also has another PAH drug in its portfolio named Opsumit.

Although Yutrepia's proprietary PRINT technology, strong launch trajectory and increasing physician adoption position it well to gain additional market share, its ability to sustain long-term growth will depend on continued execution, successful differentiation from established therapies and expanding its presence in an increasingly competitive PAH treatment landscape.

LQDA’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of LQDA have surged 134.6% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 0.6%.



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Going by the price/sales ratio, LQDA shares currently trade at 7.96X forward sales, higher than the industry’s average of 1.90X but lower than its mean of 14.49X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share has moved north to $3.02 from $2.97, and that for 2027 EPS has jumped to $4.92 from $4.81 in the past 60 days.



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LQDA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.





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