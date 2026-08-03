Can Longbridge Growth Strengthen Ellington Financial's Earnings Base?

Ellington Financial Inc. EFC received a major lift from Longbridge in the first quarter as reverse mortgage originations, servicing income and securitization gains expanded the segment’s contribution. The performance strengthened the case for a broader earnings mix beyond the company’s traditional investment portfolio.

The central question is whether Longbridge can turn that quarterly momentum into a larger recurring profit stream. Higher volumes and wider capabilities are constructive, but funding needs, securitization conditions and a rising expense base remain important constraints.

Longbridge Drives EFC’s First-Quarter Earnings Jump

Longbridge generated $57.5 million of net income in the first quarter. That contribution helped EFC report earnings of 78 cents per share, up from 35 cents in the year-earlier period.

Originations and servicing both contributed to the segment’s performance. Results also included net gains tied to a proprietary reverse mortgage loan securitization, interest-rate hedges and a $17 million litigation settlement, which means not every benefit should be viewed as recurring.

EFC Originations Scale Despite Seasonal Pressure

Longbridge originated $515.4 million of new loans, up 52% from the same period in 2025 despite normal seasonal softness. Wholesale and correspondent channels accounted for 70% of volume, while retail generated the remaining 30%.

The portfolio increased 13% sequentially to $695.1 million. Growth was driven by strong proprietary reverse mortgage originations and showed continued scale across proprietary products and Federal Housing Administration-insured home equity conversion mortgages.

Securitization Extends Ellington Financial’s Reach

Management cited healthy origination margins and Longbridge’s lowest-ever funding cost on a proprietary reverse mortgage securitization. Successful transactions can recycle capital, reduce financing pressure and support earnings from origination gains and retained investments.

That model still depends on receptive securitization markets. Wider spreads, weaker investor demand or slower execution could reduce gain-on-sale margins and leave more loans on the balance sheet for longer periods.

Longbridge Diversifies EFC’s Earnings Sources

Longbridge generates income from originations, servicing, securitization activity and mortgage servicing rights. The combination broadens EFC’s profit base and can reduce its dependence on net interest income from the investment portfolio.

Finance of America Companies Inc. FOA is another publicly traded provider of home equity-based financing solutions for retirement, making its operating trends relevant to the reverse mortgage theme. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY offers a different comparison through its Agency, residential credit and mortgage servicing rights strategies, illustrating how multiple mortgage-related income streams can support diversification.

Over the past three months, EFC has underperformed FOA, while its performance is almost at par with NLY.



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Funding and Costs Shape EFC’s Next Phase

Longbridge’s interest expense rose to $28.8 million from $16.6 million a year earlier as average borrowings increased to $2 billion from $1 billion. The average cost of funds declined to 5.38% from 5.58%, but the larger financing base still raised total interest expense.

Investment and transaction-related expenses in the segment increased to $15.8 million from $10.8 million. Higher debt issuance, origination and servicing costs mean that additional volume must produce enough revenue to preserve operating leverage.

EFC’s Neutral Setup Tempers the Longbridge Story

The bottom line is that Longbridge is becoming a more important part of EFC’s earnings base. Originations, servicing and securitization capabilities create several profit channels, but the first-quarter result also benefited from items that may not repeat and require continued access to funding markets.

EFC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It also has a VGM Score of F, a Value Score of F, a Growth Score of F and a Momentum Score of C. The Rank points to balanced near-term prospects, while the Style Scores indicate that the shares do not currently stand out across the main value, growth and combined investment factors. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

EFC trades at 6.65X forward 12-month earnings, below the Zacks sub-industry multiple of 7.44X and its five-year median of 7.47X. Its 11.75% dividend yield adds to the income appeal, but the discount also reflects book value and market sensitivity.



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Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Finance of America Companies Inc. (FOA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.