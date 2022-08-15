Can Lindsay (LNN) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Lindsay (LNN) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.
The upward trend in estimate revisions for this irrigation equipment maker reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. This insight is at the core of our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank.
The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.
For Lindsay, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.
Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions
The company is expected to earn $1.64 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +74.47%.
Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lindsay has increased 19.9% because two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.
Current-Year Estimate Revisions
For the full year, the earnings estimate of $5.95 per share represents a change of +44.07% from the year-ago number.
In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Lindsay. Over the past month, two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 8.72%.
Favorable Zacks Rank
The promising estimate revisions have helped Lindsay earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.
Bottom Line
While strong estimate revisions for Lindsay have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 29.1% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.
Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.
This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>
Click to get this free report
Lindsay Corporation (LNN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Stocks Videos
Explore StocksExplore
Most Popular
- Elon Musk Says Lithium Demand Will Continue to Boom — Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit
- The Most Frequently Asked Questions About The Stock Market In 2022
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Drop Ahead Of Key Inflation Data; Novavax Stock Falls After Cutting Revenue Guidance
- Senate passes historic climate bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit