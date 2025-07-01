Can Lemonade's Reinsurance Renewal Boost Financial Flexibility?

Lemonade Inc. LMND, known for its AI-led insurance model, has announced the renewal of its reinsurance program. This strategic step supports the company’s continued growth and stability across the United States and Europe, where it offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance through a fully digital, paperless experience.

While the reinsurance supports Lemonade in maintaining capital efficiency, stabilizing earnings, and scaling its insurance offerings, it has decided to lower its quota share reinsurance ceded to third parties. Starting July 1, the insurer plans to decrease its quota share reinsurance ceded to third parties from roughly 55% to 20%. This move underscores its growing diversification, enhanced underwriting discipline and continued improvement in loss ratio trends. With reinsurance carrying inherent costs, the company’s steady advancements will likely enable it to retain more risk, strengthen its margins, and maintain a capital-light approach.

The program covers all Lemonade businesses globally, and the primary quota share carriers will remain unchanged. The company also intends to renew its additional reinsurance arrangements, including Property Per Risk coverage, with terms anticipated to remain largely consistent with the existing agreements. The updated program will run for a standard 12-month period.

Reducing dependence on reinsurance strengthens Lemonade financially by allowing it to retain more premiums, leading to increased revenue recognition and improved underwriting margins, provided claims remain stable. This shift may also raise unearned premium reserves on the balance sheet and enhance operating cash flow, ultimately supporting a more efficient capital structure and stronger financial position.

How Are Allstate and Travelers Reshaping Their Reinsurance Strategies?

Allstate Corporation ALL adjusted its reinsurance approach in 2025 to align with regional risk and capital efficiency. It reduced Florida catastrophe coverage while expanding nationwide reinsurance capacity to $9.5 billion via catastrophe bonds. This move by Allstate reflects a strategy to retain more risk, leveraging third-party capital to effectively protect against severe loss events.

Travelers Companies Inc. TRV raised its catastrophe excess-of-loss retention to $4 billion in 2025, expanding coverage and relying entirely on private reinsurers. Travelers also increased Northeast XoL protection by $150 million, signaling a strategic shift toward higher risk retention supported by strong capital and catastrophe bonds.

Lemonade’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

In the year-to-date period, Lemonade’s shares have gained 19.5% outperforming the industry and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

Lemonade’sYTD Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, LMND has a price-to-book ratio of 5.8, higher than the industry average of 2.7. Lemonade carries a Value Score of F.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lemonade’s 2025 earnings implies 1.4% growth year over year, followed by a 30.6% increase next year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.