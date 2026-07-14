Can L3Harris Benefit From Ongoing Defense Acquisition Reform?

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX continues positioning itself to benefit from evolving U.S. defense acquisition priorities through its Trusted Disruptor strategy. As defense customers increasingly emphasize speed, agility and mission outcomes, the company is aligning its technologies, manufacturing capabilities and program execution to deliver advanced defense solutions more rapidly. This strategy strengthens L3Harris' ability to address changing procurement requirements while supporting long-term growth.



The U.S. Department of Defense is transforming its acquisition approach by streamlining contracting processes, delegating greater decision-making authority and increasing the use of commercial solutions and alternative contracting methods. These changes are designed to accelerate the delivery of critical capabilities while encouraging innovation and strengthening supply-chain resilience. L3Harris believes its operational agility and technology portfolio position it well to compete in this evolving procurement environment.



L3Harris also continues investing in advanced mission systems, resilient communications, space technologies and integrated defense solutions that align with rapidly evolving customer priorities. The company's ability to develop, manufacture and deliver mission-critical technologies across multiple defense domains supports faster program execution while strengthening relationships with government customers.



As governments continue prioritizing rapid capability deployment and flexible procurement strategies, companies capable of delivering innovative solutions on accelerated timelines are expected to benefit. L3Harris' focus on agility, affordability and rapid execution positions it to capitalize on the evolving defense acquisition landscape.

Companies Supporting Faster Defense Procurement

Defense companies continue aligning their operations with evolving procurement priorities that emphasize rapid capability delivery and operational agility. Companies like RTX Corporation RTX and Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC are also expanding digital engineering, advanced manufacturing and mission integration capabilities to accelerate program execution and support evolving government acquisition requirements.



RTX continues strengthening digital engineering, open systems architecture and rapid technology integration to deliver mission-critical capabilities more efficiently across defense programs.



Northrop Grumman continues advancing digital engineering, model-based systems engineering and integrated manufacturing capabilities to accelerate development and delivery across its defense portfolio.

Earnings Estimates for LHX

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 7.64% and 17.01%, respectively.



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LHX Stock Is Trading at a Discount

LHX is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 2.2X compared with the industry average of 2.56X.



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LHX Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, LHX shares have rallied 10.5% against the industry’s 0.1% decline.



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LHX’s Zacks Rank

LHX currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.