Can Kratos Defense's Propulsion Systems Business Drive Growth?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS is strengthening its growth outlook by expanding its propulsion systems business, which focuses on developing small turbojet and turbofan engines for unmanned aerial systems, missiles and target drones. These propulsion solutions play a critical role in modern defense platforms, where compact, efficient and cost-effective engines are essential for mission performance.



A key element of this segment is the company’s ability to design and produce affordable propulsion systems that support high-performance applications. Kratos Defense focuses on engines that can be manufactured at scale while maintaining reliability, making them suitable for defense programs that require large volumes of expendable or semi-expendable systems. This approach aligns with evolving military priorities around cost efficiency and rapid deployment.



The company is also benefiting from the increasing demand for propulsion technologies used in tactical drones, cruise missiles and high-speed target systems. These applications require engines that deliver consistent performance under demanding conditions, supporting training exercises, weapons testing and operational missions. Kratos Defense’s expertise in propulsion design and manufacturing enables it to capitalize on opportunities across these expanding defense segments.



As defense forces continue to invest in unmanned platforms and advanced strike systems, demand for compact propulsion technologies is expected to rise. Kratos Defense’s focus on scalable and cost-efficient engine solutions positions it to benefit from these trends while expanding its role in next-generation defense programs.

Companies Expanding Propulsion Systems Capabilities

The defense industry is witnessing rising demand for propulsion systems as unmanned platforms and missile technologies gain importance. Increasing reliance on autonomous and precision-strike capabilities is driving demand for compact, efficient and scalable engine solutions. Major companies like RTX Corporation RTX and Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC are strengthening their propulsion capabilities to benefit from this trend.



RTX provides propulsion systems and advanced technologies used in missiles and defense platforms, supporting U.S. and allied military operations.



Northrop Grumman develops advanced propulsion solutions, including solid rocket motors, which support missile systems, space programs and a range of defense operations.

Earnings Estimates for KTOS Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 38.18% and 39.91%, respectively.



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KTOS Stock Trading at a Discount

Kratos Defense is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 8.53X compared with the industry average of 11.83X.



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KTOS Stock Price Performance

In the past year, Kratos Defense shares have surged 153.4% compared with the industry’s 30.1% growth.



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KTOS’ Zacks Rank

Kratos currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.