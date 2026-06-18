Can Kratos Defense Become a Major Beneficiary of Rising Missile Demand?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS is best known for its unmanned systems and tactical drones, but one of the company's fastest-growing businesses is its Defense Rocket Systems segment. As military conflicts reshape defense priorities around the world, demand for missiles, propulsion systems, and related technologies is increasing significantly. KTOS appears well positioned to benefit from these trends.



During the first quarter of 2026, Defense Rocket Systems revenues surged nearly 46% year over year, making it one of the strongest-performing businesses within the company's Government Solutions segment. The growth reflects increasing customer demand for propulsion technologies, missile-related hardware, target systems, and advanced defense capabilities that support both offensive and defensive military operations.



KTOS continues to expand manufacturing capacity and invest in solid rocket motors, jet engines for missiles and drones, propulsion technologies, and hypersonic-related capabilities. These investments are designed to position the company for larger production programs.



An important aspect of the company's strategy is its focus on enabling technologies rather than relying on a single missile platform. KTOS supplies critical components, propulsion systems, and technology solutions that can support multiple defense programs across different branches of the military. This diversified approach may allow the company to benefit from increasing missile demand, regardless of which specific weapons systems ultimately receive the largest procurement budgets.



Defense leaders have repeatedly emphasized the need to strengthen the defense industrial base and increase production capacity for key munitions. Companies that can provide propulsion systems, rocket technologies, and manufacturing capabilities may play an increasingly important role in this effort.

Defense Companies Benefiting From Similar Trends

Other defense companies positioned to benefit from rising missile demand and military modernization efforts include:



Lockheed Martin LMT remains one of the largest suppliers of advanced missile systems and missile defense technologies, with exposure to programs such as THAAD, PAC-3, and various next-generation strike platforms.



L3Harris Technologies LHX continues to expand its presence in missile warning systems, propulsion technologies, tactical communications, and defense electronics that support modern military operations.

KTOS Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share indicates an increase of 32.73% year over year.



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KTOS Stock Trades at a Discount

In terms of valuation, KTOS’ forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 5.56X, a discount to the industry’s average of 12.64X.



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KTOS Stock’s Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of the company have lost 25.5% against the industry’s 13.7% growth.



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KTOS’ Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.